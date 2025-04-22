Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emotional families waved goodbye to their loved ones on the Royal Navy flagship as she set off for her global mission.

HMS Prince of Wales sailed from HMNB Portsmouth this afternoon (April 22) - heading for the Indo-Pacific region. Large crowds gathered along the Hot Walls and at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth, hours before the huge aircraft carrier was due to depart.

Many of the hundreds if not thousands of people donned Union Jacks and large signs to show support for their friends and relatives. who will be away on an eight-month deployment and not due to return home until Christmas at the earliest.

Large crowds gathered along the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth to watch HMS Prince of Wales leave the city for a major Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday, April 22 2025.

Emma Bondsfield, of Swanmore, was visibly emotional while waiting to see her son, 20-year-old AB WS (AWW) Louis Bondsfield. She said the sailors will represent Portsmouth, the nation, and their loved ones proudly.

“It’s quite a long time for them to be away,” she told The News while trying to hold back her tears. “There’s a mix of emotions, pride and worry. I’ll miss him a lot. The support for them with everyone here is incredible. It just shows the spirit of the Royal Navy and the families that really support the sailors when they’re out at sea and on operational duty.

“They will all have to pull together and it’s a really important time for them and the UK, going out and supporting other countries. I can’t wait to have my son home again. Coming home at Christmas will make it extra special and its the one present I really want. He really has thrived in the Royal Navy. He’s really proud to wear the uniform and he really enjoys the job that he does.”

Pictured is: (l-r) Jacob Beard, Caiisha Squires, Diarmid Langley, Ollie Bondsfield, Emma Bondsfield and Maureen Main waiting for Emma's eldest son AB Louis Bondsfield, WS (AWW). Louis is from Swanmore.

Linda Bird and the Griffin family were waiting to see their son Jason, 20 - an aircraft engineer - sail on his first deployment. They travelled all the way from Blackpool to see the carrier. Ms Bird said: “It’s exciting but I feel slightly nervous for him. When the jets that he’s fixing set off, he’s got to hang on to the wheel as it can be blown off the back of the ship. I’m quite nervous about that part.

“My dad was on HMS Illustrious when it was going to The Falklands War. We had dinner on the ship as children and said goodbye to him when he sailed out. It was scarier as a child, we didn’t see him for over a year. We’re all incredibly proud Jason and that he’s followed in his grandad’s footsteps. Hopefully he’ll do well and get up the ranks. Fingers crossed we’ll see him. It’s his moment. It’s special to be picked as it’s only a select few that can go on.”

Linda Bird and the Griffin family waiting to see their son Jason, 20, sail on HMS Prince of Wales in his first deployment. They travelled all the way from Blackpool to see the carrier

Paul and Lisa Gater, of Wokingham in Berkshire, sat beside the Griffin family on The Round Tower waiting to see their son Adam Gater AET on the carrier. Lisa said: “We’re very excited for him and proud of him. I think they’re all expecting it to be hard work. It’s a lovely atmosphere here and it’s very emotional. I’ve got a massive lump in my throat already.”

“Since it’s his first major deployment, he’s not too sure exactly what lies ahead of him,” Paul added. “This will be a first for him. There’s so much atmosphere sitting here and talking to other families about what they’re doing. The emotion is contagious, it travels like being at a football match. Once people start showing that emotion, it’ll go through the whole crowd.”

Paul and Lisa Gater, waiting to see Adam Gater AET aboard HMS Prince of Wales.

People travelled from across the country to wave away their family and friends. David and Priscillia Herrera, originally from Fort Worth in Texas, hung up a huge passport photo of their friend Jim Witton, of RAF 617 Squadron The Dambusters. David said: “I’m hoping all the guys on board get a chuckle out of it and give him a hard time. I think Jim will shed a tear when he goes past and sees it. Jim, if you shed a tear, think about your friends from Fort Worth, texas, who are out here supporting you. He’s good guy, everyone looks up to him, and he takes care of everyone on board. One of those guys who can rely on for help and support.”

Priscillia added: “It’s amazing, I didn’t know how many people would show up, but it’s a packed house. This is a lifetime experience to see and I hope everyone is as excited as I am.”

Crowds gather at Hot Walls to say farewell to crew of HMS Prince of Wales

David and Priscilla Herrera, originally from Texas, with a large mural of Jim Witton - NAS Dambusters - as a prank for those on board HMS Prince of Wales

For many of the families, the challenges of their loved ones going on deployment will be mirrored at home - juggling childcare and work commitments. Kristie Barker, of Elson in Gosport - sat alongside her two children Ethan, 12, and Kit, 5 - were on The Round Tower supporting Chief Petty Officer Physical Training Instructor (CPO PTI) Adrian Barker. She said: “I’ve kept all my emotions in so far but every time I speak to someone, I start welling up.

“So far, I don’t think it’s sunk in for the kids and how long he’ll be gone for. They’re used to him leaving and coming back quite quickly. Unless you’re in the services or have family members in it, it can be quite hard to comprehend. You just have to get on with it. I get emotional seeing the ships come in even if my husband isn’t on there. When the cheers start, the floodgates may open. There’s gonna be lots of tears when he comes back.”

Pictured is: Kristie Barker with her sons Ethan (12) and Kit (5) from Gosport, waiting to wave off Adrian Barker.

Musicians from the Royal Marines Band Service performed as HMS Prince of Wales sailed past The Hot Walls. Visitors cheered loudly and tried to get the attention of those on board - many whistling and shouting names while waving their flags and banners. Delighted members of the ship’s company tried to get the attention of those waiting for them.

Ruth Bassil, alongside Abbie Hartt, 22, of Cosham, were near The Square Tower to see Leading Hand Jonty Bassil, 24. Ruth said: “It’s always very moving to see my sailor on board. He’s precious cargo. I’m just looking forward to seeing him come back safe and sound, but I know he loves a wonderful adventure. It will be overwhelming to see him back at Christmas.”

Abbie added: “We’re very proud. He’s going to have an amazing time and we can’t wait to hear from him about all the stops he’ll be on. It’ll be such an important thing for the UK as well. I’ve been alongside him since basic training, and he’s loved every second of it.It has made him who he is. His confidence has skyrocketed and he’s so knowledgeable about everything on the ship. He’s going to get a degree through the Navy and it has opened up so many opportunities for him.”

Pictured is: Abbie Hartt (22) from Cosham, waiting for Jonty Bassil (24) a Leading Hand.

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will be leading the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), a large military formation which includes other Royal Navy ships, forces from British allies, and a myriad of aircraft including fighter jets and helicopters.

Operation Highmast will see the UKCSG sail through the Mediterranean and the Red Sea towards the Pacific - making port visits in Malaysia, Singapore, India and elsewhere. Various military drills will be carried out, pushing the crew and all the military capabilities to their limits. Exercise Talisman Sabre is the largest, an operation involving 19 different countries. Several diplomatic events in Japan, Australia, and other countries, will also take place.

Large crowds gathered along the Hot Walls in Old Portsmouth to watch HMS Prince of Wales leave the city for a major Royal Navy Carrier Strike Group deployment to the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday, April 22 2025.

Pictured is: Luke Pollard, Armed Forces minister with Amanda Martin, MP for Portsmouth North.

Commodore James Blackmore, Commander of the UKCSG, previously said this is the biggest deployment this century in terms of capability. The aim of the deployment is for the Royal Navy to train alongside international forces so they can work together when called upon, and act as a deterrence for adversaries threatening the UK.

Personnel from Norway, Spain and Canada are permanent fixtures of the CSG, with other nations also joining them for periods of the mission. Armed forces minister Luke Pollard said it was necessary for the formation to deploy in an uncertain world.

“We’re investing in our kit, capability, and people,” he added. “When we talk about deterrence, we usually talk about the missiles, but I want this deployment to showcase the support we give to the people. It’s the men and women on board the carrier strike group that provide the deterrence just as much as the assets alongside it. We should be in no doubt that anyone seeking to threaten the carrier or any of the ships alongside her, we possess formidable capabilities that will defend it. Anyone who thinks about harming them should think again.”