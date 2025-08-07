Critical supplies replenished the Royal Navy flagship in an “extremely demanding” operation ahead of her visit to Japan.

HMS Prince of Wales, currently at the helm of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG), was supplemented with vital ammunition and other items during flying operations. The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier is currently in the Philippine Sea, on its way to conduct military exercises and diplomatic visits with Japanese forces.

HMS Prince of Wales seen from RFA Tidespring whilst conducting a Replenishment at Sea. The Royal Navy flagship was resupplied in the Philippine Sea ahead of the UK Carrier Strike Group sailing to Japan. | UK MOD Crown copyright

While the carrier has regularly been resupplied with fuel throughout her eight-month Operation Highmast mission, she was recently replenished with necessary material. It was the first time since her departure from Portsmouth on April 22 that she has received solid stores – food, supplies, engineering parts, equipment, and ammunition.

US cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra, HMS Prince of Wales and RFA Tidespring, with HNoMS Roald Amundsen following behind. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Commander Mathew Gee, Group Logistics Commander, UK Carrier Strike Group, said: “Sustaining any ship at sea is critical in maintaining operational tempo, reach, and readiness without relying on port infrastructure. For HMS Prince of Wales to conduct a simultaneous replenishment, with both UK and USA support ships, highlights the operational flexibility of the Queen Elizabeth-class and strength of our alliances. Seamless replenishment of fuel, food, and ammunition like this demonstrate the power and importance of logistics.”

Known as a replenishment at sea (RAS) exercise, HMS Prince of Wales was resupplied with fuel by Royal Fleet Auxiliary tanker RFA Tidespring on her portside. The US Navy’s USNS Wally Schirra supplied the carrier with munitions and provisions on the starboard site. This all happened while F-35 fighter jets and helicopters continued their duties on the flight deck.

Royal Fleet Auxiliary personnel onboard RFA Tidespring whilst conducting a Replenishment at Sea with HMS Prince of Wales on Operation Highmast. | UK MOD Crown copyright

UK Carrier HMS Prince of Wales receiving ammunition during a Replenishment at Sea with the U.S. Navy's USNS Wally Schirra. | UK MOD Crown copyright

Never before has a US Navy T-AKE replenishment vessel conducted an RAS drill with a Queen Elizabeth-class carrier. It was also the first time that HMS Prince of Wales conducted a double RAS, with two ships supplying her at the same time.

Lieutenant Commander Thomas Parsons, Navigator on HMS Prince of Wales, said: “This was the first time a Queen Elizabeth-class has transferred ammunition and stores from a USNS vessel, concurrently replenishing fuel from a UK tanker, all while launching F-35Bs and launching and recovering rotary wing aircraft.

“It was an extremely demanding and challenging serial from a navigational perspective, and our ability to operate with our partner nation demonstrates the international-by-design nature of Operation Highmast. It shows the professionalism and flexibility of our workforce across all branches and the enormous capability of our aircraft carrier. There are not many navies around the world who could conduct this kind of activity and it and it makes me very proud of my team and everyone involved in the serial.”