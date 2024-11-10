Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales to leave Portsmouth after short return from Exercise Strike Warrior - when

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 15:50 BST

A Royal Navy aircraft carrier is scheduled to leave Portsmouth following a short return home.

HMS Prince of Wales is due to leave HMNB Portsmouth tomorrow evening (November 11). According to the King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne carrier is due to leave the Prince’s Royal Jetty at roughly 7.30pm.

She will then proceed to the NAB Tower from the Outer Spit Buoy at 8pm. The £3.2bn warship will have a Pilot and Tug escort.

HMS Prince of Wales will be leaving Portsmouth soon following a short return home after Exercise Strike Warrior. | Mike Cooter (280924)

The ship’s company were reunited with their loved ones for a short while after returning to Portsmouth on October 30. She had previously been in charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) during Exercise Strike Warrior in the North Sea, working alongside American personnel on USS Harry S Truman, as well as Royal Navy ships HMS Dauntless, HMS Iron Duke and others.

the conglomerate carried out a range of intense drills and warfare scenarios over a two week period, testing sailing formations and aircraft capabilities. Personnel also undertook fire and rescue training so they can react quickly in emergency situations, as well as firing and armament exercises. Pilots operating F-35 fighter jets carried out 71 sorties, aerial manoeuvres from a defensive to an offensive position.

Four Paveway bombs were dropped on a Garvie Island – a rocky outcrop off Cape Wrath at the north-west tip of Scotland. Personnel from 809 Naval Air Squadron and RAF 207 Squadron carried out the bombing raid, with HMS Dauntless and other vessels providing supportive gunfire. They were supported by Royal Fleet Auxiliary personnel on Replenishment At Sea exercises.

