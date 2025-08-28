Waving flags and cheers greeted the Royal Navy flagship as she made a historic visit to Tokyo.

HMS Prince of Wales sailed to the Japanese capital while leading the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG). The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier will be hosting politicians, dignitaries, and senior defence staff, for various meetings and the Pacific Future Forum.

The UK Carrier Strike Group, led by the Royal Navy's Largest Warship, HMS Prince of Wales is visiting Japan for the first time. This is the halfway point in her nine month deployment to the Indo-pacific region and is her gold stop of the deployment. | CPO Phot Nobby Hall

Led by UK flagship HMS Prince of Wales and involving a dozen nations, the eight-month mission - known as Operation Highmast - has seen the task group pass through the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Indian Ocean visiting Singapore and Australia, the Carrier Strike Group now shifts focus to Asia. | CPO Phot Nobby Hall

Excited members of the public will also be given tours of the imposing £3.2bn warship. Large crowds gathered from various bridges and viewpoints to wave at the sailors lined up on the flight deck.

Commanding Officer Captain Will Blackett said: “After a brief but busy period of planned maintenance in Yokosuka, it’s a huge privilege to bring the Royal Navy fleet flagship into the centre of Tokyo. Before arriving to Japan, we exercised with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force at sea. It has been great to see what we can do together and our commitment to working with our partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Japan has been an incredible place to visit, our sailors have been so welcomed here and have explored all across the country. The Tokyo night skyline, with HMS Prince of Wales in it, is going to be really special.” The Royal Navy flagship, alongside international forces and RAF pilots, are at a crucial point of Operation Highmast - an eight month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

Members of the Royal Naval Association in Japan welcoming HMS Prince of Wales to Tokyo. | CPO Phot Nobby Hall

HMS Prince of Wales arrives in Tokyo. | CPO Phot Nobby Hall

Large scale exercises have already been completed off the coast of Australia and elsewhere. Diplomatic meetings and training drills with Japan and South Korea are a key part of the deployment. Defence secretary John Healey, his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani, and First Sea Lord Sir Gwyn Jenkins, welcomed HMS Prince of Wales as she arrived in Tokyo.

The ship’s company and her escort ships have just completed a period of maintenance and rest in nearby Yokosuka. Many of the personnel climbed Mount Fuji and explored surrounding areas such as Kamakura and Shibuya.

Alongside the Pacific Future Forum, a Defence and Security Industry Day will be held to showcase British technologies. The carrier will be reunited with many of her escorts once she leaves Tokyo, as HMS Richmond and RFA Tidespring are currently training alongside Korean forces in Busan.