Royal Navy: HMS Prince of Wales to be turned around again at Portsmouth Harbour after past attempt - when
HMS Prince of Wales will undergo a routine manoeuvre this morning (July 11), which was attempted yesterday afternoon (July 10). According to King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne warship will be moved at 9am.
Further entries have been made, with the tugs pushing her back into position at midday. Video footage yesterday showed the small ships struggling to move the £3.2bn carrier, with other ships sailing around nearby.
It is believed that the high winds made the manoeuvre more complicated. HMS Prince of Wales made a triumphant return to her home port in March after leading a UK Carrier Strike Group on Nato’s Exercise Steadfast Defender. In what was the largest Nato operation since The Cold War, the warship was involved with different operations with allies off the coast of Norway.
Crowds of people gathered at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth to welcome HMS Prince of Wales home. Since then, the 65,000 tonne warship has been in the harbour during a maintenance period. HMS Prince of Wales will be deployed to the Indo-Pacific in 2025 for military exercises. She will lead a UK Carrier Strike Group and link up with several UK allies including Japan and the USA.
