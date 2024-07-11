Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sailors will once again try to turn a huge aircraft carrier around in Portsmouth Harbour.

HMS Prince of Wales will undergo a routine manoeuvre this morning (July 11), which was attempted yesterday afternoon (July 10). According to King’s Harbour Master shipping movements, the 65,000 tonne warship will be moved at 9am.

Chris Moorhouse

Further entries have been made, with the tugs pushing her back into position at midday. Video footage yesterday showed the small ships struggling to move the £3.2bn carrier, with other ships sailing around nearby.

It is believed that the high winds made the manoeuvre more complicated. HMS Prince of Wales made a triumphant return to her home port in March after leading a UK Carrier Strike Group on Nato’s Exercise Steadfast Defender. In what was the largest Nato operation since The Cold War, the warship was involved with different operations with allies off the coast of Norway.