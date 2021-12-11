HMS Queen Elizabeth return to Portsmouth. Picture: PO Jenkins/MoD Crown Copyright/PA Wire

The Royal Navy carrier and other warships have spent the vast majority of the year out at sea on deployment.

Setting off from Portsmouth in May, the mission saw Queen Elizabeth travel to the Far East and back.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ministry of Defence has put the mammoth 224 day deployment in a series of incredible numbers.

It includes a cumulative 500,000 nautical miles travelled by the nine ships, including three oceans and five seas.

SEE ALSO: 23 heartwarming photos capturing the moment families are reunited after warships return home

During the deployment the CSG visited or interacted with 44 different countries.

The Air Wing, which included 32 jets and helicopters, flew a combined 4,732 hours – 3,433 of which were during the day and the other 1,290 hours were at night – and exercised with 64 different aircraft types from 17 nations.

The 3,700 sailors, aviators and marines have consumed; 25.5 tonnes of sausage, 190,000 potatoes, 2.01 million eggs, 22,700 kg of dessert.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron