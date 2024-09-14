The Royal Navy flagship welcomed family members of the ship’s company aboard her flight deck - sparking an argument on social media.

Dozens of loved ones were greeted on HMS Queen Elizabeth, with a group picture being shared on X. She sailed home to HMNB Portsmouth yesterday evening (September 13), with well-wishers at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth cheering her return.

The aircraft carrier’s social media account said: “We couldn't do anything without the support of our families. It was a real pleasure to welcome over 200 family members aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth for a day at sea so they could experience how we live and see some of the work that we do.”

The post garnered many positive interactions. One user said: “It was a fabulous day seeing QE out at sea, thanks to the professionalism of all those onboard. Proud dad!” “Absolutely fantastic to have so many family members onboard - I hope you all enjoyed your time at sea,” another added. “In my eyes the Ships Company were brilliant and showed us off in the best possible light. Thank you for coming to visit.”

Despite the ship’s company spending valuable time with their families, one social media user was less than impressed. “Our carriers should spend less days on photo ops and more time on operation,” they said. “Commissioned seven years ago HMS QE has completed only two CGS deployments within that time. Whether HMS QE or PoW, these carriers have never embarked double digit fixed wing aircraft numbers. Shocking waste of taxpayers money.

“Before the nay sayers join in, I am a proud brit through and though who is supportive and grateful of our armed forces for everything that they do, however and given the conflict and global tension in the world right now, these carriers should be put to practical use in deterrence and force projection.”

One X user responded: “It is very important to have families onboard, I know, I have had the opportunity to have my mum on board Ark Royal and Illustrious. HMSQE has been on long deployments leaving behind loved ones, a day like this is special for the families, so be quiet, you know nothing.”

“Not doubting your sentiments, I think it is a very good idea, but I'll refer you back to my original post,” the original user said. “Sentiments are all well and good, but in my opinion these carriers have already wasted (including repairs) too much time in our around port. This only breeds complacency.”

Another user replied: “Massively complex machines & systems supporting them take time to run up to full capability. Maybe leave this to the experts.” HMS Queen Elizabeth completed Operational Sea Training over the past few weeks, which included boat drills, navigation training and flying exercises with the ship’s aircraft.