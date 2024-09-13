Three cheers for the Royal Navy flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth as she makes her return to the naval base.

HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth just after 8.10pm this evening (September 13). Crowds holding phones with flashlights waved to members of the ship’s company who stood in formation aboard ship.

Cries of “welcome home sailors” filled the air as the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier made her way through the night sky towards her home port. The chilly weather and lack of light did not stop people snapping photos, waving and expressing their gratitude to the personnel on board.

HMS Queen Elizabeth returning to HMNB Portsmouth following Operational Sea Training. | The News

The carrier has been completing a training regime of boat drills and navigation exercises involving Chinook helicopters this week. Operational Sea Training, which involves work up exercises to make sure the £3.2bn vessel and her crew are ready for any future operations.

Training packages can involve everything the carrier has at its disposal, including her Merlin helicopters and F-35 fighter jets. It has been an emotional time for the ship’s company. Lt Rhodri Leyshon, 31 - one of the fleet’s top helicopter instructors - tragically passed away last week after a helicopter ditched in the English Channel during night flying exercises. Two other people were hospitalised after being rescued.

The lieutenant's family said: "Rhod was so immeasurably loved by his parents, siblings, partner, friends and family and he was devoted to them. Our lives will never be the same without him. We are all so very proud of the talented, passionate, strong and loyal man he was. We will always have him in our hearts. Our wonderful boy. The family request privacy at this extremely painful time.”