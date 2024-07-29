Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sailors aboard a Royal Navy flagship will exchange gun salutes with personnel on the Isle of Wight.

HMS Queen Elizabeth has been out on the water for a week after leaving Rosyth in Fife, Scotland, last Monday. The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier is on her way back to Portsmouth and is due to sail towards the Victory Jetty tomorrow evening, but will stop off near Cowes before that.

She will carry out a sail past and exchange gun salutes with the Royal Yacht Squadron. The Cowes week regatta will be in full swing, with HMS Tyne being the event’s guard ship. Ever since the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier has been back at sea, her crew have been put through their paces and been carrying out tough exercise drills. Royal Air Force P8 Maritime Patrol Aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth joined them for the operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Queen Elizabeth will be performing gun salutes while off the coast of the Isle of Wight, before returning to HMNB Portsmouth. | Royal Navy

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commanding Officer Captain Will King has hinted that work has only just begun, with operations taking place later this year. He said: “Whilst no warship wants to find itself spending unscheduled time out of the water, I am enormously proud of the work that has gone on in Rosyth. Everybody on board is looking forward to getting back to sea, where we belong, and picking up a busy programme in the autumn.”

Tests of the £3.2bn warship’s systems have been carried out alongside a variety of training regimes. This included boat drills, damage control exercises and intelligence briefings. Maintenance was completed on the upper deck while HMS Queen Elizabeth was sailing in the North Sea. It has taken several months for the aircraft carrier to be back at sea after a propeller shaft misalignment fault blocked her from leading a UK Carrier Strike Group during Exercise Steadfast Defender.

Commanding Officer of HMS Queen Elizabeth, Captain Will King RN OBE. Picture: Sarah Standing (080923-8291)

HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed into the North Sea last week after being in Rosyth, Fife, Scotland. | Royal Navy

Commander Alex Davies, head of the marine engineering department, said: “An enormous amount of work has taken place over the last few months to get us to this point. This is at the larger end of the scale for Royal Navy Marine Engineering, and it has taken a really effective team effort from our own engineers, Defence Equipment and Support, and our Industry Partners to return us to sea.”

Heads of the Swedish and Chilean navies, as well as Royal Navy and British Army officers, were hosted aboard ship while she was in Rosyth. Various civic dignitaries, officials and organisations affiliated to Edinburgh joined them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad