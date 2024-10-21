Royal Navy: Why HMS Queen Elizabeth is leaving Portsmouth as crowds gather to watch her sail from city

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2024, 16:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Royal Navy flagship has left Portsmouth with supportive residents gathering to watch her leave.

HMS Queen Elizabeth sailed past The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth just after 3.15pm this afternoon (October 21). Crowds clustered on top of The Round Tower and along the Hot Walls to watch the 65,000 tonne carrier depart from the city.

Many families waved at loved ones aboard the warship, with some leaving Portsmouth on their first assignment. The grey weather conditions did not affect HMS Queen Elizabeth’s departure.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on October 21, 2024, as crowds gather at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth and along The Hot Walls to watch the aircraft carrier leave.HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on October 21, 2024, as crowds gather at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth and along The Hot Walls to watch the aircraft carrier leave.
HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on October 21, 2024, as crowds gather at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth and along The Hot Walls to watch the aircraft carrier leave. | Sarah Standing (211024-3693)
HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on October 21, 2024, as crowds gather at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth and along The Hot Walls to watch the aircraft carrier leave.HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on October 21, 2024, as crowds gather at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth and along The Hot Walls to watch the aircraft carrier leave.
HMS Queen Elizabeth leaving Portsmouth on October 21, 2024, as crowds gather at The Round Tower in Old Portsmouth and along The Hot Walls to watch the aircraft carrier leave. | Sarah Standing (211024-7595)

The aircraft carrier will be carrying out routine tasking nearby, similar to recent operations. A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is preparing to sail from Portsmouth today (Monday, October 21) for routine sea training and trials. As ever sailing is subject to suitable tide and weather conditions.”

HMS Queen Elizabeth has been at HMNB Portsmouth after returning on September 12, receiving a warm welcome from residents. The ship’s company of the 65,000 tonne carrier previously carried out Operational Sea Training in the English Channel, involving navigation exercises and other drills involving Chinook helicopters.

Operational Sea Training involves preparing sailors and pilots for future operations by carrying out workup exercises. Training packages can involve everything the carrier has at its disposal, including Merlin helicopters and F-35 fighter jets. An open day was held on HMS Queen Elizabeth with potential new recruits exploring the ship and being given a glimpse into what life is like in the Royal Navy.

Related topics:HMS Queen ElizabethRoyal NavyOld PortsmouthHelicoptersSailors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice