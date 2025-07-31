A Royal Navy pilot who died in a helicopter crash during an exercise will be honoured at an upcoming rugby match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lt Rhodri Leyshon, 31, passed away after ditching his Merlin helicopter in the English Channel last year. The Mk4 aircraft malfunctioned during a night-flying training drill, assigned to HMS Queen Elizabeth, on September 4, 2024.

The Royal Navy serviceman who died when a Merlin helicopter ditched in the Channel during a training exercise has been named as Lieutenant Rhodri Leyshon, | Ministry of Defence

Two other crew members were rescued and taken to hospital, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) previously said. An investigation into his death remains ongoing, a Royal Navy spokesperson confirmed to The News. The wreckage was recovered and brought to Portland on September 18. His family described him in a tribute as a "talented, passionate, strong and loyal man".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “Rhod was so immeasurably loved by his parents, siblings, partner, friends and family and he was devoted to them. Our lives will never be the same without him. We are all so very proud of the talented, passionate, strong and loyal man he was. We will always have him in our hearts. Our wonderful boy. The family request privacy at this extremely painful time."

The recovered tail section of the Merlin Mk4 helicopter is bought into Portland Port, on September 18, 2024 in Portland, England. | Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Lt Leyshon specialised as a Commando Helicopter Force pilot - aimed to be a top instructor - and completed several deployments in the Caribbean, USA, Norway, and elsewhere, and alongside various warships such as HMS Queen Elizabeth.

As Lt Leyshon was a keen rugby player and proud Welshman, a team of serving personnel and veterans with personal links to him will play rugby against his former club Cowbridge at the home of Cardiff RFC, Arms Park, on August 30. The match will be a double header, with Cardiff RFC who will be playing Esher in their final pre-season fixture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That kick off is at 3pm, with the Rhod Leyshon Select against the Cowbridge Select XV at 5.30pm. Entry is free, but personnel from HMS Cambria will be collecting donations for the Wales Air Ambulance. More information can be found on the match’s Facebook and Instagram pages.