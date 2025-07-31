"Passionate" pilot who died in helicopter crash on HMS Queen Elizabeth op to be honoured at rugby match
Lt Rhodri Leyshon, 31, passed away after ditching his Merlin helicopter in the English Channel last year. The Mk4 aircraft malfunctioned during a night-flying training drill, assigned to HMS Queen Elizabeth, on September 4, 2024.
Two other crew members were rescued and taken to hospital, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) previously said. An investigation into his death remains ongoing, a Royal Navy spokesperson confirmed to The News. The wreckage was recovered and brought to Portland on September 18. His family described him in a tribute as a "talented, passionate, strong and loyal man".
They said: “Rhod was so immeasurably loved by his parents, siblings, partner, friends and family and he was devoted to them. Our lives will never be the same without him. We are all so very proud of the talented, passionate, strong and loyal man he was. We will always have him in our hearts. Our wonderful boy. The family request privacy at this extremely painful time."
Lt Leyshon specialised as a Commando Helicopter Force pilot - aimed to be a top instructor - and completed several deployments in the Caribbean, USA, Norway, and elsewhere, and alongside various warships such as HMS Queen Elizabeth.
As Lt Leyshon was a keen rugby player and proud Welshman, a team of serving personnel and veterans with personal links to him will play rugby against his former club Cowbridge at the home of Cardiff RFC, Arms Park, on August 30. The match will be a double header, with Cardiff RFC who will be playing Esher in their final pre-season fixture.
