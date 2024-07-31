Royal Navy: HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth in glorious sunshine - pictures from readers

By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Jul 2024, 10:29 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 11:22 BST
Residents flocked to the Hot Walls and The Round Tower to welcome HMS Queen Elizabeth back to Portsmouth.

The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier returned to her home port yesterday evening, with dozens of people watching her arrive. She set off from Rosyth in Scotland on July 22 after spending months at the dry dock for repairs and upgrades.

NOW READ: HMS Queen Elizabeth returns home to Portsmouth

Before returning home, she sailed alongside Cowes, Isle of Wight, for the Cowes Week regatta. The ship’s company exchanged gun salutes with the Royal Yacht Squadron to the delight of the crowd.

She sailed past The Round Tower at 8.15pm, with excited visitors taking pictures and video of her arrival. Here is a selection of images taken by The News readers.

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth on July 30 after spending several months in Rosyth for repairs.

1. HMS Queen Elizabeth Portsmouth return

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth on July 30 after spending several months in Rosyth for repairs.Photo: Courtney Price

Photo Sales
HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth on July 30 after spending several months in Rosyth for repairs.

2. HMS Queen Elizabeth

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth on July 30 after spending several months in Rosyth for repairs.Photo: Courtney Price

Photo Sales
HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth on July 30 after spending several months in Rosyth for repairs.

3. HMS Queen Elizabeth Portsmouth return

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth on July 30 after spending several months in Rosyth for repairs.Photo: Graham Culton

Photo Sales
HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth on July 30 after spending several months in Rosyth for repairs.

4. HMS Queen Elizabeth Portsmouth return

HMS Queen Elizabeth returned to Portsmouth on July 30 after spending several months in Rosyth for repairs.Photo: Chloe Jane Slater

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsRoyal NavyHMS Queen ElizabethScotlandIsle of Wight

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.