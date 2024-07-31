The 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier returned to her home port yesterday evening, with dozens of people watching her arrive. She set off from Rosyth in Scotland on July 22 after spending months at the dry dock for repairs and upgrades.

Before returning home, she sailed alongside Cowes, Isle of Wight, for the Cowes Week regatta. The ship’s company exchanged gun salutes with the Royal Yacht Squadron to the delight of the crowd.

She sailed past The Round Tower at 8.15pm, with excited visitors taking pictures and video of her arrival. Here is a selection of images taken by The News readers.

