Magnificent paintings of the Royal Family have been unveiled aboard an aircraft carrier in Portsmouth.

The works of art showcasing two major Royal Navy events were presented on HMS Queen Elizabeth yesterday (May 28). King Charles III is shown presenting a new Colour to the force, with the other showing the use of the State Gun Carriage during the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II.

They were handed to the Royal Navy Trophy Fund to show the connection between the Royal Family and the force. Secretary to the Board of Trustees for the Royal Navy Trophy Fund, Commander Dave Cunningham (Retired), was amazed by the gesture.

He said: “We are delighted to have these two new paintings as part of the collection of the Trophy Fund. The Trustees wanted to have something meaningful to mark these two momentous occasions, and we hope these two pictures, although very different in their style, will inspire current Royal Navy personnel to understand our ethos and heritage, and to recognise the part they will play in our future.”

Both paintings were commissioned in 2024. The Royal Navy Trophy Fund aims to maintain items of cultural and historical importance. Trustees in December 2023 approved the proposal to proceed with the paintings: Artists Gideon Summerfield and Fraser Scarfe produced the paintings after previously being chosen by the King to create artwork for his coronation.

The artwork is currently being framed, with the King Charles III portrait expected to accompany HMS Prince of Wales on her Far East deployment, and other yet to be determined.

Dignitaries that attended the ceremony included Commander of HMNB Portsmouth, Commodore Marcel Rosenberg, Captain of the Naval Base, Captain Lee McLocklan, the Head of the Naval Historical Branch, Stephen Prince, and the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, the Royal Navy Trophy Fund’s Patron, Rear Admiral Jude Terry, and various trustees. The hope is the paintings will help young sailors retain a connection to defining moments of naval and natural history.