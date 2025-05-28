Minister of defence procurement, Maria Eagle, has given the expected retirement terms of HMS Prince of Wales, HMS Queen Elizabeth and other naval vessels the UK has at its disposal. Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty asked for the details in a parliamentary written question submitted earlier this month.

Ms Eagle, Labour MP for Liverpool Galston, responded: “The Royal Navy constantly reviews out of service dates to achieve maximum availability of its platforms for operational tasking. For operational security reasons, the Royal Navy does not release the out of service dates of individual platforms.”

Even though details have not been released for each individual platform, dates for when each class of ship is due to leave the fleet have been given. These cover the following:

Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers

Daring-class Type 45 destroyers

Duke-class Type 23 frigates

Batch 1 River-class offshore patrol vessels

Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessels

Albion-class landing platform docks

Wave-class tankers

Tide-class tankers

Bay-class landing ships

Fort-class replenishment ships

Hunt-class mine countermeasure vessels

Sandown-class minehunters

Upgrades are also due to be made to existing capabilities to keep them modernised and prepare to face emerging threats. The DragonFire laser weapon - aimed at targeting drones and missiles - is due to be fitted to Type 45 destroyers. A Maritime Electronic Warfare System Integrated Capability (MEWSIC) is set to be fitted to the aircraft carriers, destroyers, and new frigates.

HMS Prince of Wales is currently leading the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) on an eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. Her sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, is docked at Portsmouth Naval Base.

