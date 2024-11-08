Aviation trials are being carried out by crews aboard a Royal Navy flagship.

Pilots aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth are completing training drills while at the helm of Wildcat and Merlin helicopters. This is part of a myriad of exercises personnel will undertake, with the £3.2bn warship leaving Portsmouth on Monday (November 4).

Personnel from the 825 Naval Air Squadron joined the carrier earlier this week, with the majority of them embarking alongside HMNB Portsmouth last weekend. Pilots from 846 Naval Air Squadron are also involved in the training exercises. The drills have seen multiple aircraft take to the skies for various flight patterns, including cargo drop-offs.

A statement on the HMS Queen Elizabeth X account said: “Aviation training continues. Mk4 Merlin helicopters from @846NAS practice picking up cargo from our flight deck under the watchful eye of the team in FLYCO, all whilst multiple @825NAS Wildcats take to the skies.”

The Royal Navy confirmed earlier this week that the 65,000 aircraft carrier would take part in sea trials shortly after returning to the city last Friday. It’s understood that she will be out at sea for four weeks. The aircraft carrier previously spent Halloween working alongside HMS St Albans during Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST).