Tragedy has not stopped HMS Queen Elizabeth from carrying on her training programme with personnel completing further operations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ship’s company aboard the Royal Navy flagship have been completing various exercises this week. This follows the tragic passing of Lt Rhodri Leyshon, 31, who died after a Merlin helicopter ditched in the English Channel during a night-flying exercise last week.

HMS Queen Elizabeth has been continuing Operational Sea Training exercises this week. Last week, Lt Rhodri Leyshon, 31, tragically died after a helicopter ditched while flying over the English Channel. | Habibur Rahman/Ministry of Defence/PA

Two other pilots were rescued and hospitalised following the incident off the coast of Dorset. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. His family described him as a “talented, passionate, strong and loyal man” during their tribute. HMS Queen Elizabeth has since been carrying out a range of exercises during her Operational Sea Training deployment. A post on the Portsmouth-based ship’s social media account said: “Our training never stops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A busy start to the week with a programme of boat drills, navigation training and Royal Air Force Chinook helicopters operating on and above our flight deck.” Operational Sea Training involves work up exercises to make sure the carrier and its personnel are ready for any future operations. Training packages can involve everything which the carrier can have at its disposal, including Merlin helicopters and F-35 fighter jets.

David Learmount, an expert on aviation, previously said Merlin Mk4 helicopters could be grounded while the investigation is carried out. “If there was a technical aspect to this they are going to check all the other helicopters that are like this one to make sure it’s not going to happen to them too,” he added. “If they have a reason to do so they will say we’d better ground all the others until we know the reason why it happened.” HMS Queen Elizabeth left HMNB Portsmouth for the exercises on September 2.