Royal Navy: "Unwavering" HMS Somerset finishes Russia mission which made "a real and tangible difference"

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 11:07 BST
“Proud” Royal Navy sailors have finished their mission protecting British waters from Russian movements.

HMS Somerset returned to its home port last week after spending more than 100 days of security operations. A total of six missions were carried out by the Type 23 frigate and other fleet assets.

The Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset has finished her Russian security mission which lasted more than 100 days.The Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset has finished her Russian security mission which lasted more than 100 days.
The Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset has finished her Russian security mission which lasted more than 100 days. | Royal Navy

Her work began in December when crews were recalled on Christmas Day to shadow Russian warships for 500 miles in the North Sea and the English Channel. Commander Joel Roberts, Commanding Officer of the Duke-class vessel, said: “After many months away, it is with immense pride and joy that I welcome our return home from a successful deployment.

“The ship’s company has demonstrated unwavering commitment and professionalism in carrying out vital operations throughout UK sensitive waters and Northern Europe, from shadowing Russian naval activity to engaging with our allies and partners during exercises and operations. Our presence has made a real and tangible difference in delivering UK national security objectives and reinforcing NATO’s mission of collective security, unity, and deterrence.

“The work we have done, often in challenging conditions, has directly contributed to regional stability and reinforced the strength of our alliances. I want to be clear in acknowledging that none of this would have been possible without the extraordinary support of our families, friends and loved ones at home.

“Your patience, strength, and encouragement have been the backbone of our resilience throughout this deployment, and to all of them I offer my heartfelt thanks. It has been an honour to lead such a dedicated and professional team, and I have a deep pride in each member of the ship’s company for their service.

HMS Somerset finally returned to her home port of HMNB Devonport after spending more than 100 days away.HMS Somerset finally returned to her home port of HMNB Devonport after spending more than 100 days away.
HMS Somerset finally returned to her home port of HMNB Devonport after spending more than 100 days away. | Royal Navy

“We return home stronger, closer, and with a deep sense of accomplishment for the role we’ve played in defending our shared values and protecting UK interests. As we return to our home port, it’s now time to reunite with loved ones and all those whom have supported us, before enjoying some well-earned leave.”

The frigate carried out a gun salute last week during her return to HMNB Devonport. Sailors had to keep their beady eyes on various corvettes, landing, cargo and support ships, as well as Vladimir Putin’s spy ship Yantar. HMS Somerset also made several port visits to Den Helder in the Netherlands, Bergen and Stavanger in Norway, Zeebrugge in Belgium and Hamburg in Germany - where she opened the ship to more than 1,000 people.

Other visits at home included Clyde Naval Base, North Shields and Aberdeen. The ship’s Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Air Squadron spent 100 hours on sorties, gathering vital information on Russian ships but also tracking and simulating attacks on allied submarines during two weeks in the Norwegian Fjords on Exercise Arctic Dolphin. Royal Navy Submariners undertook the punishing Submarine Command Course so they could become front-line commanders.

