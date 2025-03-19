Vigilant Royal Navy crews have once again shadowed a Russian taskforce sailing just south of Portsmouth.

Vladimir Putin’s ships were spotted on Sunday transporting ammunition from Syria - travelling through the Eastern Mediterranean, English Channel and North Sea. Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset, alongside the Portsmouth-based minehunter HMS Cattistock, RFA Tidesurge and Navy helicopters, reported on every move of the four Russian vessels.

This included destroyer RFN Severomorsk, landing ship RFN Alexander Shabalin and two transport ships, MV Sparta IV and MV Siyanie Severa. HMS Somerset’s Merlin helicopter from 814 Naval Squadron began shadowing th task group’s escort, Severomorsk, south of Portsmouth. RFA Tidesurge monitored the destroyer in the North Sea and through the Strait of Dover.

Royal Navy ships monitored a Russian taskforce sailing near Portsmouth carrying ammunition from Syria. PIctured is HMS Somerset sailing near destroyer RFN Severomorsk. | Royal Navy

An RAF P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft from RAF Lossiemouth was also deployed, collecting information as the Russians continued on their journey. The Udaloy-class Severomorsk met the cargo and landing ships in the western reaches of the Channel.

Minister for the armed forces Luke Pollard said the response shows the UK’s strength. He added: “Russia should be in no doubt that the UK will defend our waters. I’m grateful to all the personnel who shadowed this Russian convoy. National security is a foundation of the Government’s Plan for Change and ensuring freedom of navigation contributes to our economy.”

Portsmouth-based minehunter HMS Cattistock keeping an eye on Russian ships. | Royal Navy

Powerful sensors were used on the Royal Navy vessels to provide continual updates on the taskforce as it sailed towards the Baltic Sea. Commander Joel Roberts, Commanding Officer of HMS Somerset, said: “Over the last few days HMS Somerset has escorted Russian ships through UK waters in resolute support to our national priorities.

Three separate Russian task groups have been monitored by the Royal Navy over the past six weeks. | Royal Navy

“As ever, the ship’s company have shown great professionalism whilst conducting the operation that involved the integration and coordination of other ships, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft, including those from our NATO allies. There is strength in a coordinated NATO response, and our unity and ability to deliver integration of air and maritime operations remain some of our greatest assets.”

Commanding Officer of HMS Cattistock, Lieutenant Commander Rob Garner, added: “Cattistock has recently completed a period of Operational Sea Training off western Scotland and my ship’s company are sharp and ready to protect the UK’s security at sea.”

The Royal Navy has shadowed three separate task groups returning from Syria over the past six weeks, with the previous operation tasking place a fortnight ago. HMS Somerset completed a three day mission watching RFN Boikiy as the corvette escorted merchant vessels Baltic Leader on its voyage from the Mediterranean. The UK is heavily dependent on imports and exports by sea, which is why securing the UK’s waters and areas of interest is essential to supporting the economy and growth.