The Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel HMS Spey is alongside Yokosuka after visiting other nations in the Indo-Pacific. Great Britain and Japan are currently in a co-operation agreement and have planned military exercises in 2025.

HMS Spey is currently in Japan after training with the Korean Navy. She is pictured in Colombo, Sri Lanka, earlier this year. Picture: Royal Navy/MoD Crown Copyright.

Aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales is scheduled to be deployed and is expected to lead a UK Carrier Strike Group. The countries are aligned under the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), where alongside Italy, the nations will deliver a next-generation fighter jet. The aircraft is expected to enter service in 2035.

Sailors aboard HMS Spey, a River-class patrol vessel, are currently working alongside the Republic of Korea Navy in the East China Sea. Tests were carried out Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), a first for the ship’s company.