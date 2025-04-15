Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

British sailors based in the Indo-Pacific have started an “extensive” Indo-Pacific exercise ahead of the Royal Navy flagship’s arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Spey will be carrying out various maritime and aviation drills during Exercise Bersama Shield 25. They will work alongside four other allied naval forces - Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Malaysia - as part of the Five Powers Defence Arrangement.

This comes as HMS Prince of Wales, a 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier, is due to take charge of the UK Carrier Strike Group (UKCSG) throughout Operation Highmast. They will visit Japan, Australia and elsewhere for various military drills and diplomatic port visits. The carrier is expected to leave Portsmouth on April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Spey, a Portsmouth-based offshore patrol vessel, has been deployed in the region alongside HMS Tamar for a number of years - maintaining a constant Royal Navy presence. Details of her upcoming exercise were shared on the ship’s social media account.

HMS Spey in Malaysia as she starts Exercise Bersama Shield 25. She maintains a Royal navy presence in the Indo-Pacific region, which HMS Prince of Wales will sail to with the UK Carrier Strike Group. | Royal Navy

Executive Officer (XO) Taylor said: “The ship’s company and I have spent the past several days alongside Malaysia, as we prepare for a busy period at sea with our Five Powers Defence Arrangement (FPDA) allies for Exercise Bersama Shield 2025. Working closely together, we have planned out an extensive period of maritime and aviation exercises that will be conducted off the coast of Malaysia.

“Now that HMS Spey and our partners have conducted the harbour phase, it’s now time to get ready and conduct the sea phase. HMS Spey and her ship’s company are looking forward to training with our FPDA partners, as we demonstrate our commitment to co-operation and stability in the region.”

Royal Navy sailors aboard HMS Spey completed Fleet Operational Standards and Training (FOST) drills in March ahead of a busy schedule. The River-class vessel has already conducted exercises this year. She joined up with the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle as part of a carrier strike group. Naval personnel from France, United States, Australia, UK, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia, India and Malaysia were all involved in Exercise La Perouse - aimed at bolstering national security in the region.