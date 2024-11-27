The First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE ADC, took part in an event at HMS Sultan in Military Road last week. The Guest of Honour was shown around the base by its Commanding Officer, Captain Mark Hamilton.

Members of the Guard of Honour were inspected while on parade alongside personnel from across the shore establishment and the Portsmouth Royal Marines band. Personnel were presented with Long Service and Good Conduct (LS&GC) awards, recognising over 205 years of Service between them.

Addressing the parade, the First Sea Lord said: “I am delighted to be here today to recognise the achievements of those completing their training and heading to join the Fleet, as well as thank those receiving their Long Service and Good Conduct Clasps. Seeing this powerful mix of youthful talent and seasoned expertise is a powerful reminder of the exceptional quality and bright future of engineering in the Royal Navy.

“Congratulations to all for your achievements. It is also good to be able to thank the families and friends who are here for their ongoing support, without which we would not be able to deliver all that we do across the Royal Navy.”

Captain Hamilton added: “It is an enormous privilege to welcome the First Sea Lord as our Guest of Honour. Ceremonial Divisions brings all our trainees and staff together as one, to recognise with pride all those individuals within Sultan who make a vital contribution towards the global presence of the RN and the subsequent security of the UK”

WO1 Mark Branson, WO1 Les “Robbie” Robertson and Lt Cdr Jon Taylor were all presented with the Long Service and Good Conduct Third Clasp 3rd Bar - representing 45 years of distinguished service. All three of the recipients joined the Royal Navy within the year between November 1978 and November 1979, a year more commonly remembered for ‘The Winter of Discontent’. The trio have all enjoyed successful careers and are recipients of Gold, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee and Coronation medals.

Sultan IT Security Officer, WO1 Mark Branson joined the RN in November 1978, is also a recipient of medals for operational medals, including for service in Falklands, Gulf Armilla Patrol, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Originally from Derby, Mark has served on Royal Navy ships all around the globe including HMS Bristol, Kent, Cardiff, Gloucester, Ark Royal, Glasgow, and York, in locations including Iceland, Norway, USA, West Indies, the Gulf, and the Mediterranean.

He said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time within the Royal Navy. I think my proudest moments have been serving on operations, including the Falklands, completing the tasks that we were sent out to do. I’ve also really enjoyed playing lots of sports, including football at a high level and the encouragement of RN Physical Trainers, who have encouraged me, even at the latter stages of my career to keep trying new things.”

WO1 Robertson s also a recipient of meritorious service medal and operational medals, including for service in Kosovo - joining the force in November 1979. Originally from Glasgow, the marine engineer served on Royal Navy ships and submarines around the world in Iceland, Norway, USA, West Indies, the Gulf, and the Mediterranean.

He said: “I joined the Navy direct from School, I only went to the Recruitment Centre because my best friend did not want to go on his own. At the time, I had no inclination or intention of joining. He lasted 1 year and left and now lives with his family in the mountains in Tuscany. Here I am 45 years counting and still serving. I have had the pleasure to work with some amazing individuals travelled all over the world and have some great memories and friends for life. I think I got the best deal.”

HMS Sultan’s Executive Staff Officer, Lt Cdr Jon Taylor joined the RN in March 1979 and has the honour of wearing his submariners’ dolphins. The Fareham native served on multiple submarines on global operations, while also working at several shore bases in Hong Kong, USA, Norway and Gibraltar where he was the Queen’s Harbour Master.

He said: “I’m honoured to have been employed in a world call navy for so my years. I’ve had a fantastic career that’s been professionally rewarding at the forefront of operations. I’ve lots of great memories of serving, especially on Diesel Electric submarines. I’m proud to have served with so many highly competent submarine professionals, some of whom are now my best friends.” CPO Stephen Collins also received the LS&GC Second Clasp 2nd Bar.

1 . First Sea Lord HMS Sultan Ceremony First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key inspecting the Guard of Honour at HMS Sultan. | LPhot Barry Swainsbury Photo Sales

2 . First Sea Lord HMS Sultan Ceremony First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key receives the salute at HMS Sultans Ceremonial Divisions. | LPhot Barry Swainsbury Photo Sales

3 . First Sea Lord HMS Sultan Ceremony The Guard of Honour at HMS Sultans Ceremonial Divisions | LPhot Barry Swainsbury Photo Sales