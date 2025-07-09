"I wasn't expecting this" - Compassionate Royal Navy sailors at HMS Sultan clear litter and freshen up gardens
A total of 240 personnel from the Marine engineering and Naval air engineering groups helped out with different initiatives in Gosport as part of is Inset Day. From clearing up rubbish in the streets to supporting schools, the engineers played a vital role in aiding those around them at 12 separate projects.
HMS Sultan’s Base Warrant Officer, WO1 Marty Wallace, said the Inset Day was a fantastic opportunity for personnel to represent the base and the area they work in. He added: “These projects help strengthen our bonds with Gosport and demonstrate our commitment to being good neighbours.
“The teamwork and enthusiasm shown by our trainees today reflects the core values of the Royal Navy, and everyone involved should feel proud of what they've accomplished in just one morning.”
The Gosport Waste Walk saw 80 engineers clear large amounts of litter in the local area. Others support the 6th Gosport Scout Group with maintenance and improvement work, with many more improving community facilities at the armed forces veterans care home Admiral Jellicoe House in Southsea and the Royal Air Force Association Club in Gosport.
Some personnel took their hand to gardening in the summer sunshine at St Matthew's Church. A team of 25 also supported the Growing in Gosport initiative at Brockhurst Allotments by removing old structures, building a shed, and preparing vegetable and flower plots.
Many of the sailors improved outdoor spaces for children at St Mary's Primary School, Brockhurst Primary School, Peel Common School, Grange Junior School, King's Academy Gomer School, and Alver Valley Schools.
Luke Spence, Site Manager at Alver Valley Schools, said: "I wasn't expecting this amount of people, that's for sure. It's making very quick work of what we're trying to do. They've managed to clear in about five minutes what would have taken me quite a bit of time. The area they're clearing is going to help towards the children's educational needs, particularly for our Forest School where we're trying to make more space for the children to play and work in."
Personnel were then treated to a team-building BBQ to celebrate their achievements. HMS Sultan regularly allows its engineers to support outreach causes on Inset Day on an annual basis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.