Royal Navy: HMS Sultan personnel in Gosport take part in London Poppy Appeal to honour fallen soldiers
Engineers based at the Royal Navy base in Gosport will be taking part in London Poppy Day today (October 31). Staff and trainees from both the Defence College of Technical Training’s Defence School of Marine Engineering and the Royal Naval Air Engineering and Survival Equipment School will travel to the capital.
They will join serving personnel from across the country to aid the RBL’s Poppy Appeal. The event started in 2006 with 10 volunteers raising £500. It has since grown to become the flagship fundraising event for the British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal and now involves around 2000 military and civilian volunteers.
Professional Divisional Officer 1, Chief Petty Officer Air Engineering Technician Lorry Osman will co-ordinate the volunteers. He said: “London Poppy Day is a huge event. It’s something that Sultan is proud to support each year, joining volunteers in the capital from across the defence community.
“This is the third time that I’ve participated in the event and it’s a great opportunity to raise crucial money in support of serving personnel, veterans and families, to promote the Poppy Appeal and mix with the general public.”
Poppy appeals started in Portsmouth, Havant and elsewhere last week. Military personnel, veterans and other volunteers fundraising to accumulate vital funds to support veterans and current individuals in service. They are also spreading the stories of those who fought in different conflicts for the country they love - making sure their sacrifices are never forgotten.