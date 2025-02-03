Extensive upgrades have been made to a Royal Navy ship as it sets sail for the first time in four years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMS Sutherland, a Duke-class Type 23 frigate, began sea trials last Friday (January 31) ahead of re-joining the fleet. Engineers at defence giant Babcock oversaw life extension upgrades which allowed her to continue service into the mid-2030s.

The ship’s Commanding Officer, Commander James Wallington-Smith, said: “HMS Sutherland has benefitted from a signification modernisation and extension of key weapons, sensors, and equipment in this extensive refit. This accomplishment is down to the hard graft and considerable efforts of both the ship's company and Babcock working closely together to deliver success. The ship and her crew are now ready to continue the next stage of trials and training in the return to operations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Sutherland, a Duke-class Type 23 frigate, has undergone extensive upgrades and has returned to sea after four years away. She is pictured sailing from Devonport, Plymouth. | Royal Navy

HMS Sutherland is expected to be deployed on operations around the world, namely on submarine hunting missions in the North Atlantic. The frigate went through a full structural survey and a major upgrade. More than 800 inserts and 11,500 weld repairs were made to the frigate.

She also received an upgraded 2150 sonar system, with the previous sonar bow dome being removed. HMS Sutherland is the last ship in her class to receive the Sea Ceptor missile system. This advanced weaponry has seen action already, with HMS Richmond using it to shoot down drones in the Gulf last year.

NOW READ: Portsmouth Dockyard Workers strike

Entire sections of the ship have been deconstructed and rebuilt to allow for engine, generator and machinery control upgrades. This includes forward and aft switchboards, new diesel generator and motor generator sets in the forward and upper auxiliary machinery rooms, as well as the installation of several miles of new pipework and cables.

Prior to her return to sea, Babcock handed over the ship to the Royal Navy in a small ceremony onboard before she continued down the River Tamar into Plymouth Sound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Nick Hine, chief executive of Babcock’s Marine Sector, said: “After a significant upkeep programme, it is fantastic to see HMS Sutherland starting sea trials and well on her way to achieving full capability before re-joining the fleet. Our team has provided trusted expertise, utilising our long-standing through-life support experience to ready the ship before she recommences her journey to support the nation’s defence. We are proud to support these important naval assets and to work alongside our MOD and Royal Navy colleagues.”