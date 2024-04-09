Royal Navy: "Shocked" HMS Trent chef "honoured" after being named best in armed forces
Petty Officer Cat Taylor was singled out after HMS Trent was widely praised for the quality of its food; particularly in challenging circumstances. The chef was crowned Armed Forces Caterer of the Year 2024 at the Public Sector Awards in London last Friday (April 5).
PO Taylor, who was named Royal Navy Caterer of the Year in February and put forward for the Armed Forces prize, said: “I'm still in complete shock if I'm honest, but I am honoured to have been nominated for the award and absolutely blown away by winning. I can't take all the credit though; my team onboard Trent have been truly amazing, and I couldn't have done what I have without their dedication and support… and also, my mum and daughter for always motivating me to keep doing what I love.”
HMS Trent typically has 50 sailors on board and five caterers. PO Taylor performs one shift in four in the galley alongside her tight-knit team, who are expected to provide three hot meals for shipmates 365 days a year. She is also tasked with serving the finest food to guests at defence engagement duties the patrol ship performs.
PO Taylor joined the Royal Navy 18 years ago when she was 17, serving on survey ships HMS Enterprise and Echo, assault ships Albion and Bulwark, helicopter carrier HMS Ocean and frigates HMS Northumberland and Somerset.
HMS Trent was deployed in Western Africa last Autumn and the Caribbean in December on different security operations. Sailors recently seized £16.7m worth of cocaine and other narcotics from drug smugglers aboard speed boats near Martinique. A huge £290m narcotics haul near the US Virgin Islands.
Warrant Officer George Mee, the ship’s newly-appointed Fleet Caterer, praised PO Taylor’s leadership and unwavering commitment, with her and her team upholding high standards. He said: “Despite limited support and supply obstacles, her innovative menus and the team's evident passion for catering have set a new benchmark for excellence.
“It is an honour to commend Petty Officer Taylor for her outstanding dedications and hard work, which reflect the highest standards of the Royal Navy Catering Services specialisation.”
