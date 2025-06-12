A restored Royal Navy ship has a new Commanding Officer ahead of a lengthy deployment.

Commander Gavin Lowe will now take charge of the Portsmouth-based vessel HMS Trent. He was appointed to the post during a visit to Gibraltar. The announcement was made on the ship’s social media account.

“Cdr Gavin Lowe RN has assumed Command of HMS Trent alongside Gibraltar, relieving Cdr Tim Langford RN after his two years in post,” the update said. “The ship’s company is looking forward to a busy program over the coming months, with FOST and aviation training, before deploying to the Caribbean!”

Ship upgraded

The River-class offshore patrol vessel completed a “comprehensive” maintenance period in Malta last month. She spent seven months in the dry dock. Former Commanding Officer, Cdr Langford, previously said the time away from deployments was “invaluable”.

He added: “We’ve completed a comprehensive maintenance period that’s left the ship in an excellent condition, and the ship’s company has made the most of their time alongside. It’s been a productive and rewarding chapter of Trent’s story, and particularly enjoyable in what used to be the home of the Royal Navy in the Mediterranean. Our focus is now towards regaining our aviation currency before resuming our operational duties in the Caribbean later in the year.”

HMS Trent was given a dazzling camouflage paintjob as part of the restoration. She has also been given a new flight deck lighting system with fresh and improved LED lights. The vessel became the first Royal Navy ship to be fitted with new LED navigation lights, replacing the old incandescent counterparts. Husbandry work was carried out to her upper deck, with major overhauls being made to her radar system.

The patrol vessel previously spent nine months in the Caribbean and was the first Royal Navy ship to intercept a narco-sub carrying cocaine. She provided reassurance to British Overseas Territories during hurricane season. The ship is set to return to the region and replace HMS Medway.