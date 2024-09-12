Royal Navy: Japanese warships seen operating in Portsmouth and Solent on forward deployment - why

Freddie Webb
By Freddie Webb

Defence Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 13:53 BST
Japanese warships have been seen operating near Portsmouth and in the Solent.

Naval vessels JS Shimakaze and JS Kashima have been carrying out operations with the Royal Navy this week. Portsmouth sailors aboard HMS Tyne joined them for several tasks.

The Japanese Ministry of Defence announced the collaboration, with the nation’s Maritime Self-Defence Force, on X. They said: “The Overseas Training Cruise unit #JSKASHIMA and #JSSHIMAKAZE🇯🇵 conducted a Bilateral exercise with @RoyalNavy @hms_tyne. JMSDF Self-Defense Fleet improve its tactical capabilities and strengthen cooperation with the Royal Navy.”

JS Shimakaze is a Hatakaze-class guided missile destroyer which was converted into a training ship in 2021. JS Kashima is the flagship of the JMSDF Training Fleet. Pictures from the exercises show Japanese sailors saluting the British personnel aboard HMS Tyne with the Union Jack.

Japan and the UK have been forming closer defensive ties in recent months, with plans for a UK Carrier Strike Group to operate in the Indo-Pacific Region in 2025. Portsmouth-based aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales will take charge of the strike group and be a part of trilateral exercises. The aim is for both countries to learn how to operate alongside each other.

Portsmouth vessels HMS Spey and HMS Tamar have been deployed in the region for some years, carrying a range of security, diplomatic and training missions.

