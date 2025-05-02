Royal Navy: Unrelenting HMS Tyne back at sea with renovated engines after maintenance period
Portsmouth-based patrol vessel HMS Tyne is out and about again on the open water after going into maintenance last month. Members of the ship’s company have been hard at work on various training drills and other operations.
Earlier this month, a statement posted on the River-class patrol vessel’s X account confirmed the upgrades, as well as the assignment of a new ship’s mascot. “Our 6-monthly maintenance period is in full swing.
“Not only is the Ship receiving some proper TLC, but our engines are getting a full service, and some more of the crew have qualified in the 20mm gun. Oh, and meet Fitz - the Ship’s mascot!”
It was announced on April 20 that the patrol vessel was ready to be back on the water, with several sailors being awarded good conduct badges. An affiliates dinner was hosted on board as a thank you to the volunteers from Twickenham Sea Cadet Unit.
Several training drills were completed this week, ranging from emergency response exercises and navigation training ops.
“It’s been a busy few days for our Ship’s Company, sailing from HMNB Portsmouth for the first time since our maintenance period,” the social media account said. “This week has seen conduct a plethora of training, including our responses to emergencies and plenty of Navigation Training in the south west.”
One of the busiest ships in the Royal Navy
HMS Tyne conducts conducted various tasks while sailing across the British Isles, with her usual remit being to carry out Maritime Security Tasks. Her most significant recent actions were to protect vulnerable undersea cables from potential Russian threats.
She joined Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset in January to stalk Vladimir Putin’s Yantar spy ship, which was spotted loitering in the English Channel and the North Sea. A Merlin helicopter had to be covertly launched from the frigate to keep an eye on the Moscow vessel.
