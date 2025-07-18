Royal Navy: Proud Commander hands reigns of new Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer to successor in quirky tradition
Senior Naval Officer Commander Chris Cozens bid farewell to the Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer. Cdr Thomas Hetherington, previously the Chief Engineer in the Type 31 Class Cell, will take his place.
The brand new Inspiration-class warship, being built in Scotland but will soon call Portsmouth her home, will succeed one of her Type 23 counterparts. Cdr Cozens oversaw her construction laid the foundations for the ship’s successful operation after two years and three months. He was the first member of the crew and has been to sea aboard the frigate, in a short voyage under tow from Leith and Rosyth.
“Over the past couple of years I have seen the ship and ship’s company grow into being,” the Commander added. “The Type 31 Frigate is a unique next-generation ship with the potential to be potent and something sailors want to serve in.”
The work done by Cdr Cozens and his team in conjunction with the ship’s designers/builders has already modernised routines and devised labour-saving processes will give back capacity to the crew to enable the highest availability and enjoyment. “I will continue to watch the ship and class’s progress with interest and wish the enterprise best wishes for successful entry to service,” he added.
A Quirky Tradition
Cdr Cozens took part in a semi traditional farewell to his shipmates. It is naval custom - reportedly back to the 10th Century - to row a departing captain/commanding officer ashore, with his sailors at the oars. Since HMS Venturer is out of the water at the Rosyth dockyard and in her fitting out phase, the Commander was put on a Sea Cadet yacht and pushed out of the gates of HMS Caledonia. His next role will be helping to shape Defence Reform.
