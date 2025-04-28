Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sophisticated new warships are due to be based in Portsmouth once they join the Royal Navy fleet.

Five Type 31 frigates will call HMNB Portsmouth their home when construction has been completed. These include HMS Venturer, Active, Formidable, Bulldog and Campelltown.

A statement posted on the HMS Venturer X account, which was confirmed by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), said: “'Pompey bound' - following the completion of build and our capability insertion period, we will be heading to our base port (home) in Portsmouth.”

HMS Venturer in build in Rosyth. | Royal Navy

The Inspiration-class frigates, which are due to replace their older Type 23 counterparts, are currently being built at the Babcock International shipyard in Rosyth, Fife, Scotland. Type 26 frigates also being built to bolster fleet numbers.

These new Portsmouth-bound general purpose frigates will be tasked with a variety of operations, which includes defence engagement, humanitarian support, intercepting criminals at sea and other missions. It is also expected that the Type 31s will be launchpads for Royal Marine commando raids, carry out diplomatic visits and maritime security patrols.

They can carry roughly 100-120 personnel and have a top speed of more than 26 knots, equivalent to 50kmph. The Royal Navy previously said the ships will be equipped with a 57mm main gun that uses programmable ammunition to fend off threats on land, sea and in the air.

Type 31s will also be armed with two 40mm Bofors guns, the Sea Ceptor air defence missile system, a 4D radar, one of the largest flight decks in the navy and a large hold to fit supplies for several different operations. All five vessels are expected to be operational in the early 2030s.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced last month that advanced upgrades beyond the initial build specification are due to be fitted, with a new £65m deal being handed to Babcock International.

Steven Perry, Type 31 project manager at the Defence, Equipment & Support arm of the MoD, previously said: “We are pleased to have awarded Babcock the CIP contract for the Type 31 fleet. This contract will deliver capability upgrades that go beyond the vessel build specification, delivering Type 31 frigates to the Royal Navy that will ensure the UK remains at the forefront of global security.”