Key HMS Venturer construction update as Type 31 ship takes step closer to being built with foremast fitted
HMS Venturer’s foremast has been installed at the Babcock International facility in Rosyth, Scotland. Weighing 24 metric tonnes - the equivalent of 10 full-size Range Rovers - the foremast offers a major signal that construction work is nearing its end.
Paul Watson, Babcock’s arrowhead managing director, told the UK Defence Journal: “HMS Venturer will play an important part in the Royal Navy’s defence capabilities. The foremast installation on the vessel marks another important milestone and clearly demonstrates the progress being made across the Type 31 programme.”
Social media footage showed foremast being carefully transported to the frigate and lifted on to the vessel. It was taken from the Venturer building to the dockside.
Status of new Royal Navy frigates being built
The Inspiration-class General Purpose Frigates will be based at HMB Portsmouth once they are built. They are due to replace their aging Type 23 counterparts, alongside submarine-hunting Type 26 frigates.
Five ships - HMS Venturer, Active, Formidable, Bulldog and Campelltown - are being produced. Once constructed, they will be tasked with carrying out a range of operations such as defence engagement, humanitarian support, and intercepting criminals at sea.
They are expected to be launchpads for Royal Marine Commando raids, a host for diplomatic visits, and to complete maritime security patrols. Roughly 100-120 personnel will crew each vessel, which have a top speed of more than 26 knots, equivalent to 50kmph.
Weaponry which will be equipped includes a 57mm main gun with programmable ammunition, two 40mm Bofors guns, the Sea Ceptor air defence missile system, a 4D radar, one of the largest flight decks in the navy and a huge hold to fit supplies for several different operations. It’s expected that they will all be in the Royal Navy fleet by the early 2030s.