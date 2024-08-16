Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Historic landmarks in Portsmouth will be on display in an enlightening TV documentary.

HMS Victory and Landing Craft Tank LCT 7074 will both appear on the latest episode of Channel 5’s Warship: Life in the Royal Navy. The second episode of the three part-series will air at 9pm next Tuesday (August 20).

Former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers will show off both pieces of history in Portsmouth. Broadcaster Julia Bradbury will also tell viewers more about her time on HMS Prince of Wales.

What will happen on Episode Two of Warship: Life in the Royal Navy?

JJ Chalmers will be exploring the Landing Craft Tank LCT 7074, near the D-Day Story museum in Southsea, and telling viewers about its crucial role in the Normandy Landings on June 6, 1944. He will also be showcasing one of the most famous ships in the Royal Navy - HMS Victory.

Based at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, HMS Victory is the force’s ceremonial flagship and has a Commanding Officer to this day. Mr Chalmers will show viewers what life was like for sailors during the time of Admiral Lord Nelson.

HMS Prince of Wales

Julia Bradbury continues her trip aboard the 65,000 tonne aircraft carrier in the North Sea. She gets the chance to steer one of the biggest warships in the fleet. Ms Bradbury then goes down to the lower deck to meet the sailors that live in one of the carrier’s shared sleeping quarters, discovering what it’s like for a woman aboard the warship while preparing for inspection.

Mr Chalmers will also dive deeper into training of Royal Marines commandos. The personnel are training to gain the coveted green beret, coming under heavy fire on a tactical training exercise. Reporter Rob Bell will go aboard the nuclear-powered submarine HMS Trenchant. Her crew are preparing for a top secret deployment. They had to react fast to evade a foreign warship. Episodes can also be found on the Channel 5 website.