The carrier has arrived in the Mediterranean and recently made her first stop at the port of Augusta in Sicily, Italy.

On the deployment, the Royal Navy’s fleet flagship is joined by a number of other warships from Britain as well as ships from the United States and the Netherlands, all of which make up the UK Carrier Strike Group 21.

This includes HMS Diamond, HMS Defender, HMS Kent and HMS Richmond.

Two support ships RFA Tidespring and RFA Fort Victoria are also part of the strike group.

The United States Navy have sent USS The Sullivans and the Dutch have sent the warship HNLMS Evertsen.

As part of the deployment, the carrier strike group will be joining in the fight against ISIS Daesh.

HMS Queen Elizabeth pictured with her embarked squadron of British and American F-35 jets.Photo: Royal Navy.

Explaining how they will be taking on the terrorist group, the commander of the carrier strike group Commodore Steve Moorhouse tweeted: ‘The UK Carrier Strike Group is joining the fight against Daesh. What does this mean?

‘For #CSG21 it marks a change of emphasis. To date, we’ve delivered diplomatic influence through exercises & engagements – now we deliver the hard punch of maritime based air power.

‘For operation SHADER, we bring the fifth generation capabilities of the F35B, including outstanding situational awareness to support the contribution of the Royal Air Force over the past 7 years.

‘But it also demonstrates the wider utility of maritime based air power.

‘We offer military and political choice, and we are ready to deliver fifth generation combat power into any mission, in any theatre, at a time of our choosing.

