Sailors and Royal Marines have been recognised by King Charles III for their service to the country.

They have been praised for their dedication and ingenuity on operations around the globe. Personnel were recognised in King Charles III’s birthday honours list and the Operational Honours list.

One of them singled out includes one sailor who reduced the risk of the entire submarine fleet from being detected by the enemy. Petty Officer Matthew Connick is made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for demonstrating “innovation and vision” by developing and coding communications software – entirely in his own time – that reduces the time submarines are spent at periscope depth.

Submarines are stealthy, operating in deep water and by his innovation he has reduced the amount of time the vessels are in a position where they can be detected. In the words of his citation: “The implications of his efforts are far reaching and have considerable benefits on the effectiveness of the Submarine Flotilla – most notably for nuclear powered attack submarines operating in high-threat environments.”

Commander David Donbavand. Picture: Royal Navy | Royal Navy

Commander George Storton received an OBE in the Operational Honours List for his time as Commanding Officer of HMS Defender. He took the ship to the High North in 2022 during the largest NATO exercise in the region in 30 years. The vessel provided fire power alongside 47 warships from 16 nations in the Baltic Sea and escorted the US Navy’s supercarrier, USS George HW Bush, during a deployment to the Eastern Mediterranean.

His citation said he has a “keen focus on his people”, as well as “developing numerous initiatives which together delivered noticeable improvements to the quality of life of the ship’s company and their families”. Cdr Storton, 41, said: “I am truly humbled by this honour; having the opportunity to command HMS Defender has been a highlight of my career witnessing first-hand the selfless commitment of the Royal Navy’s people.

“The professionalism, enthusiasm and teamwork of the ship’s elite cadre of sailors was inspiring and a privilege to lead. The support from our families made a significant contribution to operating the ship in inhospitable environments including contending with sub-zero temperatures thousands of miles from home. Working with long-standing allies and partners was thoroughly rewarding and highlighted to me the high regard in which the Royal Navy is held.”

Commander George Storton. Picture: Royal Navy | Royal Navy

Lieutenant Commander Lyndsay Oldridge | Royal Navy

Lieutenant Commander Lyndsay Oldridge received an MBE on the King’s Birthday Honours list for her time as the Marine Engineering Officer on HMS Medway. During her first appointment in charge of an engineering department, where she “acted as the catalyst for positive change at all levels and was instrumental to HMS Medway’s ability to deliver operational tasking in the Atlantic”.

The 42-year-old from South Wales said: “When I was told, I was in complete shock and a little speechless. Now it has sunk in, I feel extremely honoured to have been recognised for this award and I feel very proud. My time on Medway has been the highlight of my career so far. During my time as Marine Engineering Officer the ship was supporting humanitarian and counter illicit trafficking operations, assisting British Overseas Territories after a hurricane and doing a drugs bust.

“We also operated in the South Atlantic, Falklands and we were lucky enough to visit South Georgia too. All of this was only possible with the tireless efforts of my department, who provided an exceptionally high level of availability and professionalism.”

Lt Cdr Oldridge, who joined the Royal Navy in 2004 as an Artificer Apprentice, said her family have been a great support during her time serving. She added she was looking forward to telling them. “My family and friends will be ecstatic,” she said. “My parents have supported me throughout my naval career and my desire to join the Royal Navy; and my wife Helen, who’s support has been unbelievable and I couldn’t do it without her support at home.”

Commander David Donbavand was appointed an MBE in the Operational Honours for his work as Operational Logistician for the Permanent Joint Headquarters for both the Middle East and Indo-Pacific regions. Cdr Donbavand led the UK’s response to Turkey’s devastating earthquake – “turning the rapidly sketched plan into reality in a matter of hours, he facilitated the speedy delivery of FCDO equipment”. He also led Defence’s delivery of engineering and operational readiness at the World Cup in Qatar.

Warrant Officer 1 Gary Doke RNR. Picture: Royal Navy | Royal Navy

He said: “I was truly shocked and humbled to be bestowed with such a prestigious honour. Coming from a large military family and being the first to be honoured, they will be proud of my achievements. Joining the military straight from school as a rating, promoting to the Officer Corps and not being recognised with such an honour, I am forever grateful for the opportunities the Royal Navy has provided to me, my family and the numerous teams I have worked with.”

“I am extremely grateful to the extraordinary people and teams within PJHQ who work relentlessly and professionally to deliver global operations and I am proud to be recognised for leading a small but exceptional workforce during some of the most perilous times in recent history.”

Royal Navy Reservist Warrant Officer 1 Gary Doke was awarded a King’s Volunteer Reserve Medal. He joined HMS Eaglet in 1990 and has been mobilised into full-time service on three occasions for Op Telic, Op Olympics and Op Rescript. He also worked for the Ministry of Defence in London as part of the military Covid taskforce. He has been pivotal in selecting the navy’s future leaders.

