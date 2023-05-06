Royal Navy: King Charles writes letter to former HMS Bronington shipmates on day of his Coronation
King Charles has recalled his time on the Royal Navy’s HMS Bronington 47 years ago in a letter sent to his former ship’s company.
The monarch served in HMS Bronington – nicknamed the ‘last of the wooden walls’ warships because of her mahogany hull – from February to November 1976.
The ship is now subject to a rescue effort by the HMS Bronington Preservation Trust, which hopes to restore her and turn her into an attraction.
Last month the trust scotched rumours that Bronington was breaking up, with trust member Mike McBride saying that she was structural fine and had not changed since partially sinking in 2016. A dive survey carried out last summer confirmed that she was salvageable, the trust said.
The letter sent by the King says: ‘On the day of my Coronation I recall with the greatest nostalgia our service together on board Her Majesty's Ship Bronington in 1976.
‘It was an unbelievable forty-seven years ago and many of our ship mates have since crossed the bar, but each person still stands out in my mind. The many successes of our operations in the fleet were in the best traditions of the Royal Navy and widely acknowledged at the time.
‘As your proud old Captain, I admired your professionalism, close-knit teamwork and unfailingly robust good humour. I remain deeply grateful to you all for the strong bonds we forged, and I send you my warmest good wishes on this historic day. Splice the Mainbrace!’
The letter is signed ‘Charles R’.