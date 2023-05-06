The monarch served in HMS Bronington – nicknamed the ‘last of the wooden walls’ warships because of her mahogany hull – from February to November 1976.

The ship is now subject to a rescue effort by the HMS Bronington Preservation Trust, which hopes to restore her and turn her into an attraction.

HMS Bronington with her Commanding Officer (HRH Prince Charles/King Charles III) in 1976

The letter sent by the King says: ‘On the day of my Coronation I recall with the greatest nostalgia our service together on board Her Majesty's Ship Bronington in 1976.

‘It was an unbelievable forty-seven years ago and many of our ship mates have since crossed the bar, but each person still stands out in my mind. The many successes of our operations in the fleet were in the best traditions of the Royal Navy and widely acknowledged at the time.

HMS Bronington when she was active

‘As your proud old Captain, I admired your professionalism, close-knit teamwork and unfailingly robust good humour. I remain deeply grateful to you all for the strong bonds we forged, and I send you my warmest good wishes on this historic day. Splice the Mainbrace!’

The letter is signed ‘Charles R’.

Prince Charles, Captain of HMS Bronington, watched by brother Prince Andrew