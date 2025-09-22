More than 200 military personnel from the Joint Hospital Group South (JHG(S)) took part in a ceremony at Portsmouth Guildhall on the September 17. They exercised their newly awarded honours by parading through the city centre to the drums of the Royal Marines Band.

Personnel were awarded the honour to recognise the vital support they provide to the NHS and residents across the Portsmouth. The Freedom of the City is an accolade bestowed by a municipality upon a valued member of the community or institution.

It can also be given to authorities such as military units, which have earned a city’s trust – as a privilege. Military units have the right to parade through the city to showcase the bond between regiments and the local area.

JHG(S) received the award with dignitaries, including the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Gerald Vernon-Jackson, watching on. Lieutenant Colonel Richard Yardley, Commanding Officer of JHG(S), said the unit and himself were filled with pride.

He added: “This honour reflects the dedication and expertise of my team, as well as the strong partnership we share with the City of Portsmouth. To be bestowed with such a prestigious accolade from the city is truly humbling, and we are deeply honoured to be distinguished in this way. This recognition is testament to the dedication, sacrifice and unwavering commitment of every member of this medical unit.

“We look forward to many more years working together with Portsmouth to deliver the best healthcare we can to both military and local communities.”

JHG(S), part of the Defence Medical Service, consists of Royal Navy, Army, RAF and civilian personnel. It sits under the Cyber & Specialist Operations Command, who deliver healthcare to the Armed Forces in the UK and abroad. The unit is based in the South East and works closely with Queen Alexandra Hospital. They already hold the freedom of the borough of Gosport, with it being extremely rare to hold more than one freedom honour.

The Lord Mayor said: “I commend JHG(S) for its professionalism, compassion and unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of service personnel and civilians alike. It is my great honour to present this award which is a symbol of the great bond between the city of Portsmouth and our Armed Forces.”

