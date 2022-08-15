HMS Hurworth will be joining Nato’s Standing Mine Countermeasures Group 1 on its mission clearing historic ordnance in waters across Europe.
Read More
To prepare for the role, Hurworth’s crew has been training around the UK, testing equipment and carrying out military drills before then returning to Portsmouth, where she raised the Nato flag.
Most Popular
-
1
Thunderstorms in Portsmouth yellow weather warning: The Met Office forecast for the next three days in city, Fareham, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville and Hampshire
-
2
Portsmouth Traffic: M27 between junctions 11 and 12 closed throughout August amid footbridge repairs with A27 diversion in place
-
3
'Manipulative' paedophile who went to Farnborough Railway Station with cans of Strongbow cider to meet girl, who he asked to travel 100 miles, busted by undercover police officer
-
4
Emergency crews battling to save someone’s life on Southsea seafront
-
5
Police update on probe into death of ‘Wiggy’ Symes after fatal dog attack in Fareham
Commanding officer Lieutenant Commander Simon Reeves praised his crew and added: ‘I am very proud of my team who have displayed grit and determination to ensure Hurworth is ready to deploy once again on operations overseas, protecting our nation’s interests and upholding the reputation of the Royal Navy.
‘They have shown commitment and drive needed to continue to deliver our operations.
‘We stand united with Nato delivering security and prosperity to our area of operations, by ensuring trade routes remain open and removing historical ordnance from the ocean seabed.’