HMS Hurworth will be joining Nato’s Standing Mine Countermeasures Group 1 on its mission clearing historic ordnance in waters across Europe.

To prepare for the role, Hurworth’s crew has been training around the UK, testing equipment and carrying out military drills before then returning to Portsmouth, where she raised the Nato flag.

Commanding officer Lieutenant Commander Simon Reeves praised his crew and added: ‘I am very proud of my team who have displayed grit and determination to ensure Hurworth is ready to deploy once again on operations overseas, protecting our nation’s interests and upholding the reputation of the Royal Navy.

‘They have shown commitment and drive needed to continue to deliver our operations.

‘We stand united with Nato delivering security and prosperity to our area of operations, by ensuring trade routes remain open and removing historical ordnance from the ocean seabed.’