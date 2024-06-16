Royal Navy: MoD could install long range anti-submarine missiles on new Type 26 ships - when they enter fleet
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a pre-procurement notice to seek advice from the industry about installing new weapons on the upcoming Type 26 frigates. The Royal Navy is looking for a weapon which can deploy lightweight torpedoes from the vessels, which will be fitted with a Mk41 Vertical Launch System.
They said: “The Royal Navy is seeking information for a future Long Range Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Weapon (LRAW) that can be launched from surface ship combatants fitted with the Strike-length Mk41 Vertical Launcher System (VLS). The LRAW effector solution will be a ‘missile/rocket’ delivered system – although Uncrewed systems are being examined as potential future ASW enablers.
“The LRAW concept provides an extended range delivery means for a Lightweight Torpedo (LWT) or Very Light Weight (VLWT) Torpedo effector against submarine contacts, cued by organic or third-party sensor detection. Engagement ranges are to comfortably overmatch those of current and forecast threat Heavy Weight Torpedoes.
“The solution requires an interchangeable, stand-off, quick-reaction, all-weather ASW weapon delivery capability that enables a UK LWT to reach a water-entry point for a targeted submarine from any Mk41 VLS-fitted platform. LRAW will need to integrate with RN Combat or Sonar Systems and must be ‘Secure by Design’.”
Work is currently taking place to construct the first four Type 26 vessels - HMS Glasgow, HMS Cardiff, HMS Belfast and HMS Birmingham. They will be replacing the Type 23 counterparts. Minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge, Conservative MP for South Suffolk, previously confirmed the ships will be in the Royal Navy fleet in the late 2020s and mid 2030s.
In a parliamentary written question, he said: “The Initial Operating Capability for the Type 26 Class is forecast to be October 2028. All ships are expected to enter service between 2028 and 2035. To avoid compromising operational security, the Ministry of Defence does not routinely disclose individual out of service dates or specific delivery or in-service dates for warships to avoid revealing elements of the Fleet's long-term schedule. However, the Royal Navy continues to ensure that it has sufficient assets available to deliver operational outputs."
The warships, alongside the Type 31 and 45 variants, are also being fitted with sophisticated sonar systems to shoot down missiles and drones.
