Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Long range anti-submarine missiles could be installed on brand new frigates being constructed for the Royal Navy.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has issued a pre-procurement notice to seek advice from the industry about installing new weapons on the upcoming Type 26 frigates. The Royal Navy is looking for a weapon which can deploy lightweight torpedoes from the vessels, which will be fitted with a Mk41 Vertical Launch System.

They said: “The Royal Navy is seeking information for a future Long Range Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Weapon (LRAW) that can be launched from surface ship combatants fitted with the Strike-length Mk41 Vertical Launcher System (VLS). The LRAW effector solution will be a ‘missile/rocket’ delivered system – although Uncrewed systems are being examined as potential future ASW enablers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward section of Type 26 Frigate HMS Cardiff is rolled out from the SBOH at BAE Systems Shipyard in Govan, Scotland. The MoD is looking to fit the ships with long range anti-submarine missiles. Picture: John Linton 2023/BAE Systems/Royal Navy | John Linton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The LRAW concept provides an extended range delivery means for a Lightweight Torpedo (LWT) or Very Light Weight (VLWT) Torpedo effector against submarine contacts, cued by organic or third-party sensor detection. Engagement ranges are to comfortably overmatch those of current and forecast threat Heavy Weight Torpedoes.

“The solution requires an interchangeable, stand-off, quick-reaction, all-weather ASW weapon delivery capability that enables a UK LWT to reach a water-entry point for a targeted submarine from any Mk41 VLS-fitted platform. LRAW will need to integrate with RN Combat or Sonar Systems and must be ‘Secure by Design’.”

Work is currently taking place to construct the first four Type 26 vessels - HMS Glasgow, HMS Cardiff, HMS Belfast and HMS Birmingham. They will be replacing the Type 23 counterparts. Minister for defence procurement James Cartlidge, Conservative MP for South Suffolk, previously confirmed the ships will be in the Royal Navy fleet in the late 2020s and mid 2030s.

In a parliamentary written question, he said: “The Initial Operating Capability for the Type 26 Class is forecast to be October 2028. All ships are expected to enter service between 2028 and 2035. To avoid compromising operational security, the Ministry of Defence does not routinely disclose individual out of service dates or specific delivery or in-service dates for warships to avoid revealing elements of the Fleet's long-term schedule. However, the Royal Navy continues to ensure that it has sufficient assets available to deliver operational outputs."