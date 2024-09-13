Sophisticated new torpedoes will be available to Royal Navy ships to combat submarines.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a £60m contract so the fleet’s autonomous Sting Ray lightweight torpedo can be upgraded. Defence giant BAE Systems will be carrying out the project. A total of 80 highly-skilled engineering jobs will be maintained at the business’ facility in Portsmouth.

The weapon advancement being designed and developed over a four-year assessment phase, which will include the construction of prototypes and in-water trials. Scott Jamieson, managing director of BAE Systems’ maritime services business, said: “The Sting Ray torpedo remains at the heart of anti-submarine warfare.

Upgraded Sting Ray torpedoes will be fitted to Royal Navy warships after the MoD assigns a £60m contract to BAE Systems. Engineering jobs will be maintained in Portsmouth as a result. | BAE Systems

The project for the upgraded Sting Ray torpedoes will be undertaken over the next four years. | BAE Systems

“It’s a huge sign of confidence for the company to be entering the next phase of development and be able to demonstrate its additional capabilities. This contract is vitally important to the UK’s strategic underwater defence plans and an important step in the advancement of our capability for decades to come.” The Sting Ray Mid Life Upgrade (SRMLU) contract will see the Mod 1 version of the missile be replaced with an enhanced Mod 2 counterpart.

Sting Ray torpedoes will see new technological features be implemented, which would include added deployment options. The aim is to make sure the weapon can be utilised against developing threats. It is currently used by the Royal Navy and RAF, with the latter announcing its selection as part of its future torpedo capability on Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft last November.

Sting Ray missiles have been used since the 1980s, which are designed to counter submarine targets of all types. They can be launched from ships and aircraft. Cdre Steve Bolton, Deputy Director Aviation Programmes, Royal Navy, said: “This is great news for the Royal Navy and other Sting Ray users; we are taking what is already a very good anti-submarine warfare weapon and turning it into the best in class.”