Royal Navy: MoD warships to get new upgraded torpedoes as £60m BAE Systems contract in Portsmouth announced
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a £60m contract so the fleet’s autonomous Sting Ray lightweight torpedo can be upgraded. Defence giant BAE Systems will be carrying out the project. A total of 80 highly-skilled engineering jobs will be maintained at the business’ facility in Portsmouth.
The weapon advancement being designed and developed over a four-year assessment phase, which will include the construction of prototypes and in-water trials. Scott Jamieson, managing director of BAE Systems’ maritime services business, said: “The Sting Ray torpedo remains at the heart of anti-submarine warfare.
“It’s a huge sign of confidence for the company to be entering the next phase of development and be able to demonstrate its additional capabilities. This contract is vitally important to the UK’s strategic underwater defence plans and an important step in the advancement of our capability for decades to come.” The Sting Ray Mid Life Upgrade (SRMLU) contract will see the Mod 1 version of the missile be replaced with an enhanced Mod 2 counterpart.
Sting Ray torpedoes will see new technological features be implemented, which would include added deployment options. The aim is to make sure the weapon can be utilised against developing threats. It is currently used by the Royal Navy and RAF, with the latter announcing its selection as part of its future torpedo capability on Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft last November.
Sting Ray missiles have been used since the 1980s, which are designed to counter submarine targets of all types. They can be launched from ships and aircraft. Cdre Steve Bolton, Deputy Director Aviation Programmes, Royal Navy, said: “This is great news for the Royal Navy and other Sting Ray users; we are taking what is already a very good anti-submarine warfare weapon and turning it into the best in class.”
