Mark Francois, Conservative MP for Rayleigh and Wickford in Essex, made the claims about Babcock in parliament last week. He branded the company as having a “woeful” record when it comes to refitting submarines and warships.

Mr Francois cited the Portsmouth-based warship HMS Iron Duke as an example. The Type 23 frigate returned to Portsmouth in May following an extensive five-year overhaul. She was put through the life extension (LIFEX) programme, with structural work being carried out to the hull and upgrades being installed to the ship’s communications, navigation and weapon systems.

HMS Iron Duke docked alongside Liverpool on Armed Forces Day with the Royal Liver Building in the background. Picture: PO Phot Owen Cooban/Royal Navy.

The upgrade programme took twice as long as usual, with HMS Iron Duke most recently being seen alongside the DSEI conference. Despite the major refit and over 1.7m hours of labour to get the ship back up and running, Mr Francois was unimpressed and said it was proof that the shipbuilder isn’t doing enough.

He also stated that all of the navy’s attack submarines were being refitted last week. Speaking in the House of Commons on September 11, he said: “Babcock are one of the largest defence employers in the country. But as reported in the Sunday press, their record on refits of surface ships is woeful.

"It took them over four years to refit the Type 23 frigate HMS Iron Duke. But on submarines it is seven worse. Seven years to refit a Trident boat.

"According to the journal Navy Lookout, which said this online so presumably the Russians and the Chinese could have read it, a few weeks ago not a single one of our attack submarines was at sea, they were all tied up alongside.

Mark Francois Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

"This is deeply embarrassing to the department and to the Royal Navy whose admirals are tearing their hair out. It is Babcock’s fault, so will ministers get the senior directors of Babcock into the department for an interview… and ask them to raise their game for the benefit of the Navy and the defence of the realm?” Secretary of state for defence, James Cartlidge, responded to the claims.

The South Suffolk MP said: “He will appreciate we do not comment on the operational availability of submarines. This is a particularly sensitive matter. However he is absolutely right that we do need to focus on the time it has taken to bring ships and all aspects of our fleet back into service.”

Mr Cartlidge added he will be visiting a Babcock base in Devonport, Plymouth, in due course. Babcock refuted the claims and said they do an excellent job in maintaining vessels to protect the UK.

Babcock's facility in Rosyth, Scotland. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

A spokesman said: “Submarines and warships are incredibly complex to maintain. As they age, significantly more work is required to keep them operating effectively, which means longer maintenance programmes.

"Babcock is proud of the work we do to deliver these national defence assets back into Royal Navy service on-time and capable, ensuring that they remain able to deliver their mission, protecting our nation.”