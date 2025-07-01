Critical battleplans have been drawn up between the Royal Navy and Nato for keeping vital sea lanes open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ideas cover how the Nato’s new Atlantic theatre will be protected, with the scope drawn up at HMNB Portsmouth. Staff at the Commander UK Strike Force have been in charge of the alliance’s Commander Task Force Atlantic over the past 12 months.

They are responsible for ensuring ships can transit into European ports from the rest of the world. CTF Atlantic is one of five regional forces/commands established by NATO to meet the challenges posed by increasing global threats. Five individual forces cover the Atlantic, North, Mediterranean, Baltic and Black Sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Battleplans have been drawn up between the Royal Navy and Nato. Pictured: Italys Rear Admiral Andrea Petroni receives the task group standard from Rear Adm Rob Pedre | Royal Navy

NATO asked the Royal Navy to take over inaugural leadership in the Atlantic, with particular responsibility for securing the safe passage of reinforcement shipping into Europe in the event of a conflict with Russia. the 100-strong CSF staff based in Portsmouth and comprising personnel from all three Services, civilians and NATO allies, have drawn up detailed plans.

Under the concept of operations (CONOPS), the schemes set out targets to safeguard the most important sea lines of communication and the shipping using them in the event of an international crisis or conflict.

CSF Chief-of-Staff Colonel Andy Dow RM said: “The recently-published Strategic Defence Review firmly puts NATO at the heart of UK Defence policy and it is a privilege for CSF to act as the fulcrum of the Royal Navy’s ever-growing commitment to NATO. Made even more complex by the current global security situation, the threat we face is clear – as is the importance of the Task Force Atlantic Mission. CSF is at the centre of a Navy which leads, a Navy which fights and a Navy which wins.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italians have taken the helm from the Royal Navy. A short handover ceremony was held aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth. Commander CSF Rear Admiral Rob Pedre transferred authority to Commander Italian Maritime Force Rear Admiral Andrea Petroni.

Commander UK Strike Force – which is the Royal Navy’s most senior ‘fighting’ staff for directing operations – is due to take the reins of CTF Atlantic again in 2028. The force is expected to respond to any situation at sea which NATO’s Supreme Allied Command in Europe, based at Mons in Belgium, believs a powerful response is needed.