Critical Nato meetings held on HMS Queen Eilzabeth and at Portsmouth Royal Navy base - why and what happened?
Discussions regarding the alliance’s future naval operations took place aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth and at the dockyard’s Warfighting Centre. Commander UK Strike Force (CSF), Rear Admiral Rob Pedre – who holds the most senior seagoing command in the Royal Navy – hosted the press conferences.
Military figures from Turkey, Italy, Greece, Poland, Spain, Germany, the United States and France were all involved in the discussions. They primarily focused on warfighting issues. The aim of the press conferences were to find ways to improve the command and control of joint operations and broadening the understanding of NATO Strategy.
Debates surrounded how Nato can push the boundaries of autonomous systems, and how the alliance can improve information sharing and synchronisation of operational plans. Nato is prioritising experiments with un-crewed systems to develop capabilities which can mitigate the risk to personnel where possible.
Rear Admiral Pedre said: “The Royal Navy is committed to NATO First. It has been a great privilege for CSF to host this NATO CTF Commanders’ Conference and to welcome naval commanders from across the Alliance strengthening NATO interoperability and warfighting readiness.”
The Rear Admiral took up duties as the inaugural Commander Task Force (CTF) Atlantic last July, as Nato strengthened its efforts to support Ukraine during the country’s ongoing war with Russia. Royal Navy warships are continually operating with NATO nations across the globe.
Spanish, Norwegian and Canadian ships are currently deployed with the UK Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific, led by HMS Prince of Wales. Royal Marines personnel recently completed a major exercise with French, Italian, US and Spanish allies in Europe. Regular training and operations take place under the Nato alliance, keeping waterways and chokepoints stable for nations.
