New high-skilled engineering jobs are being created by a defence giant to continue its shipbuilding programme.

Babcock International has launched 1,500 early career roles at apprenticeship and graduate level. They will primarily be based at their HMNB Clyde site in Scotland, as well as Devonport in Plymouth.

The move could be a major boost for the Royal Navy and the government’s new Defence Industrial Strategy, which highlights the sector as a major component for high-quality jobs and economic growth. Advanced Type 31 warships being constructed and due to replace the current Type 23 frigates.

Babcock has created 1,500 new apprenticeships and graduate jobs as construction work continues on the Type 31 ships, HMS Venturer, HMS Active and HMS Formidable. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

David Lockwood, said: “These 1,500 exciting, new early career roles will support the UK’s defence by providing the next generation of defence and engineering talent. This will be our largest ever combined intake and underlines Babcock’s commitment to invest in the skills that will significantly underpin the UK’s sovereign defence capability for decades to come. We look forward to welcoming the best and brightest recruits into our team and can promise them a career that makes a difference in the communities where they live, and a critical role in international defence.”

The new roles will be rolled out over the court of 2024 and 2025, with the company stating this will secure the “next generation of defence and engineering talent”. One of their industry counterparts, BAE Systems, has followed suit and launched a new raft of apprenticeship and graduate jobs in Portsmouth, the south of England and elsewhere.

The Type 31 programme is continuing at pace, with the five Inspiration-class general purpose frigates being expected to operate in a range of scenarios once they’re in the fleet. This includes anything from defence engagement and humanitarian support to intercepting criminals, all while carrying Sea Ceptor missile systems and other capabilities.

The steel was cut for the third warship, HMS Formidable, in October - HMS Venturer and HMS Active are even closer to completion. Commodore Stephen Roberts, the Royal Navy’s senior responsible owner for the Type 31 programme, previously said: “When complete, this remarkable fleet of general-purpose frigates will deliver an impressive capability for the Royal Navy and play a huge role in the continued security and prosperity of our nation.”