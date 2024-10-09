Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction to build the third of five new frigates for the Royal Navy has gotten underway.

The steel cutting ceremony for HMS Formidable took place at the Rosyth shipyard in Fife, Scotland earlier today (October 9). All five Inspiration-class vessels are expected to be used in several different operations, from defence engagement and humanitarian support to intercepting criminals.

They will be able to shoot down missiles and enemy air targets using a Sea Ceptor missile system. Armed forces minister Luke Pollard, who attended the ceremony, said: “This Government is committed to making Britain secure at home and strong abroad. These frigates will be at the heart of the Royal Navy fleet, deterring aggression and supporting our military. Today’s significant milestone is backing the Government’s mission to grow the economy by supporting thousands of jobs in Scotland and across the UK.”

Construction work has begun on the third of five Type 31 ships HMS Formidable. Pictured is work continuing on HMS Venturer(top) and HMS Active in the Venturer building ahead of the Steel Cut ceremony for the Royal Navy's third in class Type 31 frigate, HMS Formidable, at Babcock International Group, in Rosyth. | Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The ships will have a top speed of more than 26 knots – equivalent to nearly 50kmph – and accommodate around 100 personnel. They will replace the five Type 23 general purpose frigates which have carried out a wide variety of operations, including securing the UK’s maritime trade routes east of the Suez Canal and safeguarding British interests in the South Atlantic.

Commodore Stephen Roberts, the Royal Navy’s senior responsible owner for the Type 31 programme, said: “This is a momentous occasion for all involved and we are proud to have marked this significant milestone in this way. When complete, this remarkable fleet of general-purpose frigates will deliver an impressive capability for the Royal Navy and play a huge role in the continued security and prosperity of our nation.”

The vessels are expected to bolster the Royal Navy fleet by 2030. The UK Government said the Babcock-built Type 31 fleet will be highly adaptable and capable of rapid deployment, equipped with advanced radar, communication systems, and a variety of armaments. Babcock’s chief executive David Lockwood said: “Today we are proud to mark yet another milestone in this important defence programme for the Royal Navy. These frigates will play a significant role in protecting the UK and supporting international partnered defence operations.”

The Type 31 project is managed by Defence, Equipment & Support – the procurement arm of the Ministry of Defence. The UK Government said the programme will sustain more than 2,500 jobs in Scotland and across the wider supply chain and create an additional 400 apprenticeship roles.