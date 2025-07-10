A new icebreaker ship could be brought into the Royal Navy for strategic reasons, the armed forces minister has said.

Luke Pollard MP confirmed that procuring new Arctic vessel is possibly on the cards to join HMS Protector. The Ice Patrol Ship routinely deploys to the South Atlantic and Antarctic Peninsula to carry out hydrographic surveys, support British research stations and assist with UK Antarctic surveys.

HMS Protector carefully navigates the Antarctic ice floes

Due to a pivot outlined in the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) - where the Royal Navy will turn its attention to the hotly contested High North and Arctic - having an icebreaker could provide a supporting role alongside frigates and autonomous vessels. Conservative MP Ben Obese-Jecty asked in a parliamentary written question if such a vessel would be brought in for future operations in the Atlantic Bastion.

Mr Pollard responded: “As highlighted in the Strategic Defence Review, Atlantic Bastion is the Royal Navy’s plan to secure the North Atlantic for the UK and NATO against the persistent and growing underwater threat from a modernising Russian submarine force. While an icebreaking capability does not form part of the Atlantic Bastion plan, the UK recognises the increasing strategic importance of the Arctic and High North.

“As such, future icebreaker capabilities are being considered to deliver the Strategic Defence Review vision, with all capability requirements considered as part of the Defence Investment Plan, which will be completed in autumn 2025.”

What is the Atlantic Bastion plan?

The framework for the Atlantic Bastion is to bring in new technology to content with Russian submarines in the Arctic and High North. New Type 26 anti-submarine warfare frigates are expected to be the backbone of this. A total of eight City-class vessels are set to be built. They are expected to be commissioned into the fleet in the late 2020s and early 2030s.

Autonomous surface and underwater vessels will be used alongside them to detect and deter submarines, alongside airborne drones, reconnaissance aircraft and attack submarines. The use of an icebreaker ship was not listed in the SDR, but it could be used to clear paths for other ships.

Responding to a question about the Royal Navy being thinly spread at a Defence Select Committee meeting in June, General Sir Richard Barrons said: “The review is very clear on resolving this and that is under the umbrella of Nato first. We look very carefully at what Nato asks the UK to do in making its contribution to the alliance. That includes improving the resilience of the homeland. The Royal Navy is going to focus on the Atlantic Bastion, Greenland, Iceland, and UK gap.”