Evolutionary plans have been set out for the newest frigates being built for the Royal Navy.

The Strategic Defence Review (SDR) published yesterday revealed how the Type 26 ships will be used. Eight City-class vessels will be constructed by BAE Systems’ engineers in Scotland, with their specialism being anti-submarine warfare.

The Princess of Wales officially named the first of these ships, HMS Glasgow, at a glorious ceremony on May 22 where she smashed a bottle of whiskey on the ship’s for good luck. Type 26 frigates are due to replace their Type 23 counterparts. SDR officials have outlined the operations these ships will take part in, the capabilities that will work alongside them.

“Rapid evolution”

Defence secretary John Healey previously announced to parliament that all 62 of the SDR’s recommendations would be implemented. In regards to the Royal Navy, the report said: “The Royal Navy must continue its transformation in the skills, equipment, and ways of operating needed for the 21st century maritime domain as part of an Integrated Force.

“This should include rapid evolution of anti-submarine warfare through the integration of underwater, surface, and airborne drones (including Protector) with Type 26 frigates, P-8 maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, and SSN attack submarines.”

Atlantic Bastion

The report said the Royal Navy needs to secure the hotly contested North Atlantic area for the UK and Nato through its Atlantic Bastion concept. They added that they face “persistent and growing underwater threat from a modernising Russian submarine force”.

“The UK’s anti-submarine warfare capabilities are a central aspect of European defence and are important capabilities with which to meet the Alliance’s changing needs,” the SDR added.

Atlantic Bastion is a plan involves a layered sensor network operating on, above, and below the water. Personnel from the RAF, Strategic Command, the UK Hydrographic Office, Nato and commercial partners, will all be involved.

The SDR said the Navy should deploy a Type 26 frigate force alongside un-crewed surface vessels and autonomous underwater vehicles. Acoustic detection systems powered by AI will be used to identify targets to make decision making faster. It said the Type 26 should be equipped with mission bays - areas across the full width of a ship that can be rapidly reconfigured for alternative missions. This mission bay can be turned into an amphibious platform for raiding tasks or special forces operations - making the ship as flexible as possible.