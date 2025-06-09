An underwater robot that was extensively tested at a Royal Navy base in Portsmouth has detonated an explosive on the seabed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video footage from the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) arm of the Ministry of Defence shows the machine in action. The remotely operated vehicle (ROV) has been constructed to prevent adversaries from attacking undersea infrastructure cables and pipelines. It can also clear unexploded ordinances at the bottom of the sea.

A robot which was trialled at a Royal navy base in Portsmouth destroyed an unexploded bomb at the bottom of the sea. | MoD Crown Copyright

Dstl explosives engineer John said: “This technology would be a valuable toolset for keeping our Armed Forces safe whilst providing the public with value for money. This unique capability with its sensors, tools and cameras will give operators a real time ability to deal with these underwater hazards in a safe, effective and efficient way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trials have taken place at Horsea Island in Portsmouth to see how effective the robot is. Clearing unexploded bombs will clear potential hazards for vessels and Royal Navy divers who could be deployed to deal with them. Industry partners supported scientists with the trials.

Dstl has incorporated or developed a number of systems to enable the ROV to detect unexploded ordnances and remotely place explosive charges safely neutralise them. It can also operate at great depths than divers, and can work at lower levels for longer. Other autonomous vessels and capabilities are being built for similar tasks. Under plans outlined in the Strategic Defence Review (SDR) last week, un-crewed capabilities will play an increasing role in deployments alongside traditional warships and other assets.

The robot can be launched from a ship or a shoreline and is operated remotely, feeding video and sonar images back to the operators. It is not normally destroyed in the explosions, so they can be used multiple times. Alford Technologies, Atlantas Marine, Sonardyne and ECS Special Projects supported scientists during the production,