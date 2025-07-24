Spectacular video footage shows the Royal Navy’s newest ship in action.

RFA Stirling Castle, now known as HMS Stirling Castle, was transferred from the civilian merchant fleet to its military counterpart this week. The 6,000 tonne vessel will call Portsmouth her home and be prepared for frontline operations.

Part of this training included a series of trials in Portland. She was pictured hoisting the autonomous ship RMNB Apollo onto her deck after the autonomous vessel was out at sea. The small un-crewed boat is bristling with mine-hunting kit, with the capability of scanning the seabed for various ordinances and explosives.

Pictured here: RFA Stirling Castle hoisting RNMB Apollo . RFA Stirling Castle, a mine-hunting mothership, proved her ability to work with autonomous and un-crewed boats during a series of trials in Portland. | Royal Navy

Royal Navy personnel part of the Maritime Autonomous Systems Trials Team (MASTT) conducted the trials. They are responsible for the autonomous mine-hunting boats Hydra, Hazard and Apollo. They were all loaded on and off HMS Stirling Castle for the first time during the training drills.

The ship will act as a “mother ship” for these vessels and others. She will carry various high-tech equipment which can be used to clear unexploded ordinances around the UK.

Commanding Officer Commander Phil Harper previously said: “This is the first time in living memory that Royal Navy personnel have taken over a ship from the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA). I want to recognise the amazing work that the RFA have done in bringing this ship into service and preparing her for handover, and to thank them for the great head start we have been given in delivering Stirling Castle into service as a warship.

“We will soon be launching and recovering autonomous mine-hunting vehicles from this ship, keeping the seas safe for UK and allied warships and merchant sailors alike in an increasingly dangerous world.”

