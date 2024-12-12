Automated underwater mine-hunting capabilities were successfully tested again by the Royal Navy.

RNMB Apollo is one step closer to being ready for front-line operations after a recent trial in Scotland. The small un-crewed boat is bristling with mine hunting kit - a towed sensor and synthetic aperture sonar - which can all be used to scan the seabed for various mines and explosives.

Commander Daniel Herridge, the Commanding Officer of the Royal Navy’s Mine & Threat Exploitation Group, said: “Building on previous success this has been another step in the paradigm shift of delivering Mine Counter Measures capability in a completely new way, harnessing technology and building on the skills of our people to continue to deliver world leading capability.

RNMB Apollo, an un-crewed minehunting vessel, was successfully tested by Royal Navy personnel in Scotland. | Royal Navy

“Utilising the MMCM system in the SD Northern River, the team has operated prototype and demonstrator equipment with improved sensors and effectors from a Vessel of Opportunity to enhance sustainability and reach to this rapidly evolving concept of capability delivery. The Mine & Threat Exploitation Group will continue to support the enterprise in delivering these important trials to progress operational evaluation and accelerate capability delivery for provision of a modern and high-tech operational capability within the maritime environment, safeguarding the UK’s interests both at home and overseas.”

Royal Navy personnel are continually testing autonomous minehunting ships. | Royal Navy

The trial was held in the Firth of Clyde, with RNMB Apollo being launched from SD Northern River, a Defence Marine Services’ ship. This was to test whether she can be launched from a commercial vessel. The test was completed in challenging waters, with a large sea depth and coastal currents. The Royal Navy will be taking delivery of RNMB Apollo once the upgrades are fitted by the French-based aerospace company Thales.

When ready, the vessel will be part of the Maritime Mine Counter Measure (MMCM) programme - providing autonomous mine hunting equipment to the Royal Navy and France’s Marine Nationale. The total value of the contract for the UK and France is €430m (Britain contributing £184m). L3 Harris manufactured RNMB Apollo, which was delivered as a concept in 2021. The contract is supporting more than 200 jobs in the UK, including at L3 Harris in Portsmouth.

Andy Lapsley, DE&S MHC Team Leader said: “This trial, which successfully demonstrated the potential for the Maritime Mine Counter Measures capability to be deployed flexibly and at pace for the Royal Navy, is a result of years of dedicated effort and collaboration by the MHC team, demonstrating our commitment to advancing mine countermeasures technology and commercial platform integration. I am immensely grateful to all participants across the Defence enterprise who came together to make this happen.”