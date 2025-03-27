New Royal Navy ships being built to replace decommissioned landing platforms and other vessels have been rebranded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Multi-Role Support Ship (MRSS) programme has been renamed to the Multi-Role Strike Ship (MRSS). This change was made to better reflect the combat capabilities of the vessels and what they will be expected to accomplish - meaning vessels with more offensive equipment are being procured.

Responding to a parliamentary written question submitted by shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, minister for defence procurement, Maria Eagle, said the new vessels will have a combat system and other components.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New ships are being built to replace HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark - among other ships - and they have been rebranded to reflect the new capabilities they will be asked to fulfil for the Royal Navy. | Royal Navy

She said: “The Multi Role Support Ship has been renamed the Multi Role Strike Ship (MRSS). MRSS will be a Royal Navy crewed warship with a combat system, self-defence and offensive capabilities. The amended name better reflects the platform’s function and does not indicate any change of requirement.”

What is the MRSS programme and why are HMS Albion and Bulwark being replaced?

The MRSS programme is a ship building project which aims to bolster the Royal Navy’s amphibious fleet. These ships will replace the former flagships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark. Both Albion-class landing platforms were officially retired in November last year, with defence secretary John Healey telling parliament they were kept on the books despite little chance of them returning to the active fleet.

RFA Cardigan Bay and other Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships are also expected to be replaced. | KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images

The vessels are expected to be sold, with Ms Eagle previously stating the MoD is looking for a government-to-government sale. This decision garnered criticism at the time that the fleet was being cut, despite both ships not being active for many years. Brazil has been mooted as a possible destination for them.

The new ships will also replace RFA Lyme Bay, Mounts Bay and Cardigan Bay, as well as medical and aviation support vessel RFA Argus - which are expected to be removed from service in 2034. These ships could go through a recertification process and possible mid-life upgrade to sustain them.

Ships under the MRSS programme, originally announced under the previous Conservative government in May 2024, are expected to enter the fleet by 2033.